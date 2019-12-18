SPRUCE PINE — Toe River Arts, in partnership with Penland School of Craft and Yancey County Schools, would like to invite art teachers and teaching artists from Avery, Mitchell and Yancey counties to join us on from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 3, 2020, for a professional development workshop. This workshop will focus on promoting a creative classroom environment with storytelling, creative writing, and puppets.
If you are an educator looking for both the inspiration and skills to foster a more creative classroom environment, this one-day, hands-on professional development program is for you. It is being led by Sherry Lovett, storyteller and writer and Sue Wasserman, writer, nature photographer and puppet enthusiast.
Lovett will engage teachers in the power of creative writing and storytelling, emphasizing the technical aspects of storytelling and how to use storytelling to enhance instruction. Wasserman will have participants use puppets and nature photography to learn firsthand how she fires up students’ imaginations through their use to inspire writing projects. Teachers will also have an opportunity to create simple puppet structures.
This professional development workshop is open and complimentary to teachers and teaching artists in Avery, Mitchell and Yancey counties. For those who do not fall into those categories will be charged a $40 fee. Teachers are encouraged to bring a lesson plan, something to write on and a bag lunch.
The workshop will take place on the second floor of the Toe River Arts Spruce Pine location, in the Arts Resource Center, 269 Oak Ave. Park in the back lot and enter through back door of the Toe River Arts building for no stairs entry.
Space is limited. Deadline to enroll is Jan. 2, 2020. To enroll or for more information about this professional development opportunity, contact Toe River Arts’ Community Outreach Coordinator Melanie Finlayson at melanie@toeriverarts.org or (828) 765.0520.
