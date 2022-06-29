NEWLAND – Scrapbooks and family tree posters were sprawled out across Newland Town Square as folks from all over the region came together to discuss their kin.
The Avery County Heritage Festival was held this Saturday, June 25, and Western North Carolinians gathered to vend, perform, demonstrate and talk lineage.
Local author and historian Michael Hardy was in attendance selling books, and stressing the importance of local history, like the kind in Avery County.
“People want their stories remembered, what they experienced, where they went to school, all that stuff. I want people to learn their history, everybody’s history is fantastic! We have so many people who are from here or who moved here who are major players in United States history,” shared Hardy. “I want to share and learn everybody’s story.”
Wanda Branch was sitting at the Eller/Bailiff table, sharing stories and pictures of their family’s history. Abner Bailiff was one of the most decorated soldiers from the Civil War, and was also Branch’s Grandfather. Branch also had ties to the Eggers family of Boone, who have made a lasting impact on the Watauga County town.
Margot Adams of Spruce Pine and her cousin Cheryl Houston of Charlotte sat at the Eller table, with artifacts from almost a century ago from their relatives in Avery County. They expressed that their interest in lineage was brought on by both having a big family, and Adam’s father having his own interest in the family lineage.
“There’s one in every family,” shared Sheri Cornett, who sat at one of the tables with the most picture albums. “There’s always one in every generation who takes on the history and lineage of the family, which is so important if we want to keep our history alive.”
Marilyn Ball of the Avery County Historical Museum shared this same feeling of importance.
“I hope that anyone in attendance gains respect for their heritage and where they come from,” Ball explained. “I hope they appreciate their forefathers, grandparents and great grandparents alike. Of course, I hope they have a great time!”
Doug Buchanan has been laying headstones in Avery County for his entire lifetime, and has a big belief in preserving the history within the area. He expressed his love of tradition that Avery County has, and was excited to see so many people in attendance at the festival.
Along with the many tables full of history under the heritage tent, vendors and demonstrators were spread out through the Square against the background of bluegrass music from the many local musicians who came to play.
“People here are wonderful,” claimed vendor Robert Sours of Sours Mountain Homestead Farms. “Everything that I come to in Avery County always makes me want to come back.”
Michele Dearmin of Owl Hollow Farm demonstrated spinning yarn from raw wool and also demonstrated knitting, which her great grandmother from Avery County taught her to do when she was only 8 years old.
“This is a part of who I am,” Dearmin expressed. “It’s in my blood.”
Being so important to her, Dearmin shared that knitting was such a big part of her heritage that she was excited to share her knowledge with other locals. She encouraged that people become more in touch with their heritage to honor those who taught them how to live and grow.
The Heritage Festival is and has been a favorite of Avery County locals, and they will continue to honor their history and help others begin to learn and love their heritage. It always starts with “who ya kin to.”
