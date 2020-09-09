“It’s a strange feeling to look around and see the world is still turning when your world has stopped, and that is exactly what happens when you lose a child, your world stops. Often very kind and well-meaning people seem to tiptoe around you, fearing that they will make your grief linger or deepen it somehow. They purposefully shy away from saying your child’s name, mentioning your pregnancy, or your loss thinking these things will somehow remind you...but you haven’t forgotten, you never will and all you want is to just hear that someone, anyone, acknowledges your baby.
”That’s what this event did for us. Hearing our Sarah, Shiloh, Elizabeth and Samuel’s names read aloud acknowledged their very existence and helped heal our broken hearts. No matter how brief, our children did live and they made a difference. This event made it okay for us give them their rightful place in our family and it gave their siblings a chance to feel their own unique grief too. This is a community that no one ever wants to be a part of but once you are here, it helps more than words can express to know you are not alone, that there are others that have walked and are walking similar paths. This event brought parents together to share in a celebration of life and moment to honor our losses.”
This perspective was shared by one of the 2019 Walk to Remember participants, Jess Hurlbert.
If you and your family have experienced the loss of a baby to miscarriage, stillbirth, ectopic pregnancy, prematurity complications, newborn death, Sudden Infant Death Syndrome-SIDS, illness, accidents and other tragic causes, you and your family are invited to participate in the 10th annual Remembrance Service which will be held virtually this fall.
This year’s program will begin at 3 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 4, on the online platform Zoom. This is an opportunity for parents and families to come together to share their grief, to remember their babies and to raise awareness.
To RSVP or for more information, contact Sylvia Buchanan at Blue Ridge Partnership for Children at (828) 682-0047 and resource@brpartnershipforchildren.org or Carrie Hall at (828) 733-2899 and admin@brpartnershipforchildren.org. More information can also be found on our Facebook and Instagram, Blue Ridge Angel Babies.
Attendees are asked to RSVP by September 18, as this will allow time to send out the Zoom link and other important information about the event. Staff will be available to answer any questions you may have about using Zoom and to assist you as needed with the technological aspect of participating.
Signature Walk to Remember T-shirts will be available for purchase. The shirt can be viewed, in addition to other details on Facebook and Instagram at “Blue Ridge Angel Babies.” Interested parties may also make a donation by mail to Blue Ridge Partnership for Children, PO Box 1387, Burnsville or drop it by their office located at 392 East Main Street in Burnsville (Please note in the memo line that the donation is for PAIL). One-hundred percent of donations benefit the remembrance service, walk and butterfly memory trees.
