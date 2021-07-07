The band sang a song this Sunday that I had never heard. As I was struggling to sing along, the lyrics seemed to jump off the screen at me. “I will speak to my fear, I will preach to my doubt.” How many times do we let fear overtake us? Unfortunately, fear can be so powerful in our lives that it limits many things God may want us to do. I think most of us know our struggles with fear. But doubt? These lyrics put doubt as being much more damaging than fear.
I am the mother of a teenage daughter who wants to make sense of her world and is constantly asking questions. Doubt is one of the biggest barriers to faith. My daughter wants to see concrete evidence before she believes. She knows God, she has a good relationship with Jesus, but there are so many times that doubt seeps in. She hears someone talking about something, and it makes her doubt. She sees things happen in the world around her, and it makes her doubt. She doesn’t understand a Bible story that they talk about in youth, and it makes her doubt. How many of us are in the same boat?
The disciples that walked with Jesus and witnessed his miracles had doubts. Even after he arose and appeared to them again, he had to ask “Why are you troubled? And why do doubts arise in your hearts?” (Luke 24:38) Why do you think we allow the doubts to arise in our hearts? I think we need to see God’s presence in our lives. We must preach Jesus’s love to us over those doubts.
Isaiah 41:10 gives us a verse to preach over our doubts. “Fear not, for I am with you; be not dismayed (don’t doubt), for I am your God; I will strengthen you, I will help you, I will uphold you with my righteous right hand.” God promises his presence. Sometimes we get so wrapped up in our lives that we don’t take the time to feel and see that presence, but he is there.
God also gives us the encouragement to see the power of no doubt in our lives. In Mark 11:23 Jesus says “Truly, I say to you, whoever says to this mountain, ‘Be taken up and thrown into the sea’ and does not doubt in his heart, but believes that what he says will come to pass, it will be done for him.” There is so much power in having a relationship with Christ that we could move mountains. But to do so, we much preach to our doubt. Whatever you are facing this week, preach life over it. You have the same power that made giants fall, prison walls shake and mountains move. You just cannot doubt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.