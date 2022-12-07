As we enter into the Christmas season, I started to think about Mary. There is a song that I love called “Mary Did You Know?” We know that Mary was visited by the angel Gabriel to clue her into God’s plan. But at that point, she became a mother. Even though she was the mother of God, she was a mother. Mary may not have known at the time all the celebrations, trials and disappointments that were going to enter into her life with Jesus, but she was more than willing to take on the task of mother. I don’t know how you feel, but to me, being a mother has been one of the hardest jobs I have had in my life.
Like Mary, our biggest challenge is to support our children. I saw a picture on Facebook of Mary holding a happy little baby Jesus and then holding a dying bloody son. She had been through a lot between those two pictures, but the love she held for her child never changed.
I am blessed with two daughters, a granddaughter and a son-in-law. These are my children. My job in their lives is to support, nurture and, most importantly, cover them in my prayers. I think there are several important prayers to pray when covering your children:
1. Pray for your household and their household as they get older. Pray for the installation of the Holy Spirit within their household. “As for me and my family, we will worship God,” (Joshua 24:15).
2. Pray that their own spirit will be awakened. “Get up, sleeper, and rise from the dead, and Christ will shine on you,” (Ephesians 5:14).
3. Pray against the spirit that is coming against them and blinding them to God’s love. “Be serious! Be alert! Your adversary, the Devil is prowling around like a roaring lion, looking for anyone he can devour,” (1 Peter 5:8).
4. Pray for them to be under your hedge of protection as a believer. Pray that their personal guardian angel will protect and guard them. “The angel of the Lord encamps around those who fear him, and he delivers them,” (Psalms 34:7).
5. Pray that God places a kingdom connection in their lives. A friend who knows and loves the Lord. ”Two people are better off than one, for they can help each other succeed. If one person falls, the other can reach out and help. But someone who falls alone is in real trouble. Likewise, two people lying close together can keep each other warm. But how can one be warm alone? A person standing alone can be attacked and defeated, but two can stand back-to-back and conquer. Three are even better, for a triple-braided cord is not easily broken,” (Ecclesiastes 4:9-12).
6. When you pray, don’t pray “if.” “If you will do this...” “If my child will believe...” “If this happens...” Always pray “when.” Believe that God is able and will do what you are asking. “Now to Him who is able to do above and beyond all that we ask or think according to the power that works in us.”
7. Lastly, love your children unconditionally and never stop praying for them. Mary loved Jesus enough to step back and let him do things that she didn’t agree with. God had a plan for His life, and He guided Him. God has a plan for our children. We love them, we nurture them, we cover them in prayers and then we trust. We trust God will take it from there. We can’t be their Holy Spirit, but we can trust that with the help of our prayers that the spirit will be instilled within them.
To my own children, I love you with every ounce within my soul. I cover you in my prayers daily. I’m beyond proud of what you have accomplished in your lives. You make my job as a mother the most amazing and beneficial job I could have. I love you, Stephanie, Faith, Meredith, and Eric!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.