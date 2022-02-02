As I was laying in bed last night, all my worries seemed to be weighing me down. I kept thinking of all the things that were out of control in my life that I wish I had more control over. I couldn’t sleep because I was just so burdened.
Somewhere in the middle of trying to pray through it, I heard Jesus whisper, “Give it to me.” I pictured that within my head. I pictured handing my baggage over to Jesus and laying it on his back. It immediately weighed him down. I felt sorry and then I remembered that He is God. He is able to carry the weight and I immediately felt lighter and drifted off to sleep.
God...
I know you are more powerful than anything I could ever imagine. Your word tells me to “fear not” 365 times. You have every day of my life covered. Even so, God, the fear of the uncontrolled creeps in. The fear of the unknown overwhelms. God, thank you for being willing to take this worry from me and comforting me. I realize that even though I cannot control the small circumstances of life that your will for me will be done and I have nothing to worry about.
God, thank you for your daily provisions in my life. You go before me and clear the way in ways that I could not fathom. You know the best paths and you steer me when I wander.
God, forgive me for the times I don’t put my trust in you as I should. It’s hard to surrender it all even when I know that is what you desire and what is best for me. Thank you for not giving up on me. Forgive me when I fail to sing your glory to those around me. Help me to become a better messenger of your goodness and your glory. Help me to steer clear of the temptation of the world around me and focus on the good things you have in store.
Thank you for loving me and always being willing to whisper encouragement when I feel as though I am floundering.
Amen
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.