HIGH COUNTRY — After 32 years of hard work, community outreach and outstanding service, Karen Powell has retired from SkyLine/SkyBest.
Powell began working at SkyLine in West Jefferson and Banner Elk as a college student in the early 80s. After graduating from the School of Journalism at UNC, she began her first career position as the Public Information Director at Wilkes Community College. She later worked in higher education and media before she received the opportunity to return home to Ashe County.
Over her many years of being the Public Relations Administrator at SkyLine, she created numerous relationships with customers, coworkers and members of the community.
“Certainly the most important aspect of work for me has been to connect our organization to the community and to get to know and work with so many individuals and organizations throughout SkyLine’s service area across northwest North Carolina and east Tennessee,” said Powell. “The common goal to these relationships has been toward improving the quality of life across the region. From working with our area chambers of commerce and economic development organizations to our local schools and higher education, peer businesses and volunteer organizations, I feel a strong connection to the people and communities we serve.”
Powell recalled a moment during the Fall of 2022 when herself, Michelle Graybeal and Nancy Lewis were in Shady Valley conducting early member registration for the Annual Meeting. During their trip, they got to reconnect with several people, including Diane Cole, whose daughter Katie is a former SkyLine scholarship winner.
“She made a point to thank us again for providing that scholarship to Katie, who has since gone on to continue her education and is now a nurse anesthetist in North Carolina,” Powell said, reiterating her feeling of joy while helping the community.
During her time at SkyLine, Powell said that she cannot recall many challenging obstacles beyond what they face in the industry but that the one constant in telecommunications technology is change.
“We must continually adapt,” said Powell. “Early on, I had to re-acclimate to the area and learn the various aspects of the job and just increase my knowledge about SkyLine. As with any new position, there is a learning curve, and it takes time to build rapport, earn others’ respect, along with making connections and developing professional relationships with a variety of individuals and organizations across the region as well as my peers in the rural telecom industry.”
When she started at SkyLine, Powell said they offered voice services, four calling features, business systems and long-distance service was provided by a single carrier, AT&T. According to Powell, change came quickly as cellular service was introduced in 1991, internet in 1995 and local competition was made possible.
This allowed the door to open for SkyLine to serve communities outside its traditional service footprint through its wholly-owned subsidiary, SkyBest, which was established in 1998.
“The company’s fiber deployment began a few years later,” said Powell. “In short, SkyLine is always looking to the future and always moving forward.
“SkyLine has such a great story to share, from its humble beginnings to becoming one of the largest and most advanced rural telecom cooperatives in the nation,” Powell said. “Having a front-row seat to chronicle the life of the cooperative over the last three decades has been a high honor for me. One of my key responsibilities has been to plan and coordinate the annual meeting of members, which includes producing our Annual Meeting Report. Of course, this was a team effort involving multiple staff members as well as the ad agency, Kemp Advertising & Marketing, that contributed photography and creative direction, helping us to garner national awards through our national trade association, NTCA, the Rural Broadband Association.”
She also recalled the success of the SkyLine scholarship program, which was in its third year when she began her work in 1990. Powell was given the opportunity to grow SkyLine’s PR and community outreach efforts. To date, the scholarship program has awarded more than $700,000 and affiliated with the national FRS Scholarship Program, which has recognized 19 local winners since 2006.
“It’s been especially meaningful to see former youth program students now thriving in their respective careers and taking on leadership roles in community organizations,” said Powell.
After her retirement, Powell said she plans to stay involved as she has always felt “the pull to give back to the community.”
“Over the years, I often shared with Jan and Graham Caddell at WKSK that I wanted to come back to ‘play on the radio’ part-time when I retired,” said Powell. She got her start as a high school junior working at the station and as she was contemplating retirement over the last year, she reached out to the Caddells.
“I’m grateful for the chance to come full circle, be a part of an organization that promotes community, jump back into that ‘air chair’ and relive a part of my youth—or at least play some of the classics from that time,” Powell said. “I hope the guys won’t mind bringing me up to speed since the radio work I remember involved turntables, eight-track cartridges, reel-to-reel tapes and the clicking sounds and mounds of newsprint from an AP teletype machine."
In her final blog post while working at SkyLine, she recalled combing through historical files where she found record of where her grandfather, Fred Graybeal, served as a community worker.
“He was one of many individuals across the region asked to drum up support among their communities to complete applications for membership in this new co-op that promised to bring telephone service to rural areas desperate for it,” said Powell in her blog. “I also remember my mom, Hazel Deane, sharing about how eager ‘Pa Fred’ was to not only get phone service but to get a private line as he was a farmer/bean broker and needed to talk business over the phone.”
Powell stated that understanding that family connection further endeared her to SkyLine and its mission. She said she is very passionate about the SkyLine story and is proud to have worked for the establishment.
“I’m most grateful to have worked for a cooperative, which began with a community of people coming together around a shared goal and for the good that has come from the collaborative efforts of many,” Powell said. “I thank Mr. Hobie Davis for giving me the opportunity to come home to Ashe, where Bob and I could be closer to our families, raise our daughter Callie and be a part of our church and community.”
