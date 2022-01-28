TRI-COUNTY — Are you a parent or caregiver who wants to learn more about parenting in general and have strategies handy to use in the variety of situations you experience in raising kids? If so, this seminar series is for you.
This virtual Triple P Seminar consists of three videos with a live corresponding question and answer session on Zoom for each one. Registration is required. When you register for the seminar, you will receive a link for each video to watch when it works for your schedule. You will also receive a link for the live Q&A sessions.
The first seminar introduces Positive Parenting with “The Power of Positive Parenting”. The second and third videos discuss something all parents want to do for their kids: 2.) Raising Confident, Competent Children, and 3.) Raising Resilient Children. The Q&A sessions are scheduled for 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 8, 15, and 22, and are open to residents of Avery, Mitchell and Yancey counties.
Activity boxes to entertain the kids during the Q&A sessions and meal cards to feed the family are available.
For more information on Triple P, or to register for these seminars, visit your county Cooperative Extension website and click on the Parenting Education Opportunities tab. You can also call the Blue Ridge Partnership for Children in Newland at (828) 733-2899, in Burnsville (828) 682-0047 or contact Rosemary Hansel at (828) 528-1594.
