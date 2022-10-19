NEWLAND — As a part of Hispanic Culture Month, Newland Elementary School held a day full of celebration and opportunities to learn about Hispanic culture on Friday, Oct. 14.
Students from Avery County High School, as well as parents and other community members, came to help out with the activities throughout the day. Teachers and students decorated their classroom doors with the flags of different Spanish-speaking countries. The day was organized by Kelly Ward and Amalia Hernandez-Bautista, two ESL teachers at NES.
“I think this is the first time they’ve ever done anything like this, and I know that it’s the first time I’ve experienced anything like this in school,” said NES principal Tamara Presnell. “I think it was wonderful. Miss Kelly and Miss Amalia really did a fantastic job of putting it together.”
The classes rotated to different stations throughout the school. They decorated a piñata, watched a demonstration on how to make tortillas, did arts and crafts, taste tested tres leches cake and read books from the new bilingual section in the media center.
At the end of the day, everyone gathered in the gym for an assembly, where different classes had presentations prepared. The kindergarteners through second graders performed a song and dance that they had learned. The teachers took part in a traditional Mexican line dance to “Payaso de Rodeo.” Ward had her fifth grade students write “Where I’m From” poems. Each of the students recorded their poem and made it into a multimedia presentation, each of which was presented at the assembly. Students shared different aspects of their culture, such as religious traditions and favorite meals, to their favorite television shows and hobbies.
“It took a lot to get them to share,” Ward said. “It’s been a beautiful process with them.”
The day was a lot of fun for the students, but it also gave them an opportunity to learn about their fellow classmates’ culture, Ward said. For the Hispanic students, it gave them an opportunity to celebrate their culture and share it with their friends in a way that they may not have been able to otherwise.
“I don’t want them to change who they are just because they’re in America,” Ward said. “They don’t need to give up their language, their culture. My goal was to bring awareness and let our other children see how great their culture is, and not to be afraid of it, because sometimes that’s what it is.”
