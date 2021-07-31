SUGAR MOUNTAIN — Sugar Mountain goes pink on Aug. 25, 2021. All are invited to join an all-day pink extravaganza for the Breast Cancer Research Foundation at the Sugar Mountain Tennis & Golf Club.
The day includes a tennis tournament, golf tournament, games, silent auction, bake sale, raffle, Crazy in Pink costume contest and more. The day ends at Grillin' & Chillin' with live music and dancing!
All proceeds go to Play for P.I.N.K. (Prevention, Immediate diagnosis, New technology, Knowledge) that raises funds for research through sporting and lifestyle events across the country. Their efforts raise $3 million annually — and 100% of that goes to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation.
The morning tennis tournament will have two divisions, easy and challenging doubles. Entry is $50/person. There will be start times of 9 a.m. and 11 a.m. The morning golf tournament is also $50/person, with prizes awarded to the winners.
During the afternoon, enjoy cards and fun with other ladies at the Caddyshack Café ($10/person), located at the Sugar Mountain Tennis & Golf Club. Evening celebration kicks off at 5:30 p.m. at the popular Grillin' & Chillin' with live music by the fabulous Rockabillys until 9 p.m., presented by the Caddyshack Café on the outdoor deck overlooking the golf course. Buy items at a silent auction and bake sale, enter the 50/50 raffle or play in the cornhole tournament. Admission is free, and food and drinks available for purchase.
Register today! Email Wendy Kulunas at wisil@aol.com to sign up for tennis. Golf registration is at the Golf Pro Shop. All registrations should be paid by check, payable to Play for Pink. Sponsors are certainly welcome and appreciated — including donations for the silent auction.
Play for P.I.N.K. was founded in 1996. Once a small initiative held in three states, PFP organizes 300 events across 30 states with more than 30,000 annual participants. PFP has donated more than $65 million to its sole beneficiary, the Breast Cancer Research Foundation (BCRF). Thanks to underwriting from The Estée Lauder Companies' Breast Cancer Campaign, PFP donates 100% of its proceeds to BCRF. Play for P.I.N.K. is currently funding 19 BCRF research projects, (with collaboration from 24 researchers), and is one of BCRF's largest annual donors.
For more information about Sugar Mountain Plays For Pink, click to www.seesugar.com/pink/.
