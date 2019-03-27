NEWLAND — A free educational program organized by the Blue Ridge Partnership for Children is thriving throughout several towns in Avery County.
The Play and Learn program, a service hosted by early learning coordinator Kim Hobart, is one of many endeavors within the partnership that is specifically striving to foster the fullest potential growth during a child’s first 2,000 days, between the time an infant is born and when a child starts kindergarten.
“Brains have to be molded, and that’s a process that takes time,” Hobart said. “Kids have a seed in them we need to nurture, and we do this by providing them with an environment where they are consistently talked to and played with.”
Unlike something such as a daycare, Play and Learn is designed for both parents and children to participate in together whenever it is convenient for them. The hour-long, hands-on session exposes families to a number of activities, from counting to building, which either enhance the skills that the children have already had practice in or introduces them to entirely new concepts.
Afterward, Hobart gives the parents age-appropriate supplemental resources, such as a take-home sheet, that helps sustain the learning outside of the session. First-time visitors Daniel and Jessica Hurlbert said they would absolutely be returning with their one-year-old son, Kaleb.
“I watched my son do things today that I didn’t even realize he knew how to do, like carefully pouring rice from one cup to another,” Jessica Hurlbert said. “We’re going to take the things we saw here today, like the counting activity with cookies in the cookie jar, and apply it at home to keep the ball rolling.”
Even though Hobart has had several parents come in and express similar positive sentiments, she would like to see her groups grow even larger.
“Sometimes I’ll have just three show up, while other times it might be as many as 13, and it’d be great if the larger groups were more consistent,” Hobart said. “At some point I’d like to see about adding another hour-long session to the schedule if that’s okay with whichever place is hosting. There’s only so much time in a day though, and it takes me at least an hour to set up the stations and an hour or two to thoroughly clean up.”
Currently Hobart holds one session at the Historic Banner Elk School on Mondays, two sessions at the Spruce Pine Library on Tuesdays, one session at the Williams YMCA on Thursdays and two sessions at the Avery County Public Library on Fridays. All of these are geared toward kids up 5 years old, with the exception of the Friday sessions that have an age focus.
Aside from an occasional volunteer working at the Historic Banner Elk School, Hobart handles the sessions alone, but she has no complaints.
“I love connecting with these people around here and hearing the progress or milestones that their kids are making,” Hobart said. “The parents don’t even really want to look at this as a class. The communication between us is much more relaxed and candid than many parent-teacher relationships.”
For more information on the Play and Learn program or any of the other local services offered by the Blue Ridge Partnership for Children, call (828) 733-2899 or click to http://blueridgechildren.org.
