Photos from Ron Clark Academy House System kickoff at Banner Elk Elementary By Lily Kincaid lily.kincaid@averyjournal.com Lily Kincaid Author email Sep 7, 2022 13 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 10 BES Principal Justin Carver speaks to the fifth grade class about the house system after the sorting ceremony. Photo by Lily Kincaid Banner Elk Police Chief Kevin Hodges spinning the wheel to get sorted into a house. Photo by Lily Kincaid Students and staff watch in anticipation as they wait to see what house their peers are sorted into. Photo by Lily Kincaid Members of Altruismo celebrate as a fifth-grade student joins their house. Photo by Lily Kincaid Students spun the wheel to get sorted into one of four houses and for the rest of the year, the wheel will be used for house points and other rewards, such as homework passes. Photo by Lily Kincaid Members of Amistad celebrate as a student is sorted into their house. Photo by Lily Kincaid Students watched with excitement and cheered as their peers spun the wheel and were placed in houses. Photo by Lily Kincaid Principal Justin Carver celebrates with the other members of Rêveur. Photo by Lily Kincaid Kindergarten through fourth-grade students watched as the fifth graders each spun the wheel. Photo by Lily Kincaid Teachers and faculty took time to shout out students that did something great or had a really good week. Photo by Lily Kincaid Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The following are photos from Banner Elk Elementary’s kickoff for the Ron Clark Academy’s House System. Recommended for you Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Banner Elk Elementary Ron Clark Academy House System Justin Carver Elementary Photo Elk Advertising Kickoff Ron Clark Academy House Banner Following Lily Kincaid Author email Follow Lily Kincaid Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Copyright © 2020 by Mountain Times Publications. Digital or printed dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action. × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Avery Journal Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News Alerts We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as they happen! Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Trending Now Avery County Arrest Report VisitNC visitor spending report highlights tourism impact on Avery County Benefit gospel concert at Jack Hicks Trucking returns Avery County Arrest Report 2022 Avery A&H Fair entertainment preview Avery Journal Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News Alerts We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as they happen! Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.