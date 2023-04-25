Mayland Community College in Newland, NC is proud to be a Pharmacy Technician Certification Board (PTCB) approved provider of Pharmacy Technician training since 2020.
Sixteen students have successfully completed the Pharmacy Technician program under the leadership of Dr. Shayna Cole. Dr. Cole is a native of Avery County who works at Premier Pharmacy in Newland. She received her PharmD at Wingate University School of Pharmacy in 2018. Her interest in pharmacy began early in high school where she had a love for science and math. She also had many family members being treated with prescription medications. She has a heart for Avery County and desires to give back to the community.
“I have been teaching the technician course since 2020 in both an in-person and hybrid format,” Dr. Cole shared. “I thoroughly enjoy teaching and sharing my love for pharmacy in the classroom setting. I strive to make a difference by teaching tomorrow’s workforce and I’m fortunate to be able to help others make a career path for themselves.”
The Pharmacy Technician course began in 2020 in a classroom setting. With the onset of COVID, the program moved to a hybrid setting, providing instruction both in person and online. This year, Pharmacy Technician will be completely online beginning in June of 2023. Prospective students can ask about the Work Based Learning supplement to the program for those who want to experience the pharmacy setting before leaving the classroom.
For more information on the program and scholarship opportunities, call or drop by the Avery Learning Center of Mayland Community College for program and scholarship information at (828) 733-5883.
