SPRUCE PINE — Each year, Penland School of Craft opens its doors to the community and allows them to explore the school and try out some crafts for themselves.
Penland School of Craft is a national craft education facility, with approximately 1,400 people coming to the school for instruction each year, according to Penland’s website. Located in Mitchell County, Penland holds workshops ranging from one to eight weeks in length on a variety of media. The school’s instructors are full-time studio artists or teachers at colleges and universities.
Penland hosts artist residencies, community education programs, a gallery and a visitors center in addition to its workshops. Students at Penland range in age and experience, but all share a passion for creating.
The Penland Community Open House will take place from 1 to 5 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 25, and will be the first one the school has hosted since 2020. Throughout the afternoon, there will be many opportunities for visitors to take part in hands-on, creative activities. The event is free and the activities are child-friendly.
There are plenty of activities to engage in during the open house, and there will be more than 100 volunteers to help visitors that afternoon. The following activities are planned for the Penland Community Open House, said Robin Dreyer, communications manager at Penland School of Craft:
Clay — Make a pot at the wheel or a small clay sculpture.
Glass — Watch local artists demonstrate glassblowing and flameworking.
Letterpress — Print a small poster on the letterpress.
Metals — Press a design into a piece of copper sheet and then turn it into a charm.
Papermaking — Learn the basics of paper sheet forming and embedding while making fun paper pizza slices.
Photography — Create an original cyanotype print combining patterns and images.
Painting — Make a sheet of decorative paper using brightly-colored paste-paints.
Textiles — Print onto a bandana using linoleum and/or fruit and colorful textile pigments.
Iron — Work with the blacksmiths to forge your own hook.
There are limited spots for the iron activity, Dreyer said. They will begin collecting names at 12:45 p.m. and will assign time slots by lottery at 1 p.m. Remaining slots will then be filled on a first-come, first-served basis.
