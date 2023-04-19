50 years ago: The April 19, 1973 edition of The AJT featured an article entitled “Tommy Burleson Day.” Sir Galahad never had more adoring subjects than Tommy Burleson on Saturday when more than 600 turned out to welcome the 7-foot 4-inch Avery celebrity and the fabulous Wolfpack. It was all a day of that sort should be, with Tommy’s family, friends, dignitaries, news media, and Easter Star Ladies serving up plenty of food, local band, and square dancing.
The Jaycees, who dreamed up the idea In the first place, were a little drunk with the success of the affair. Vinnie Dages, outgoing president, presented Tommy a plaque, making him an Honorary Life Member of the Avery Jaycees. Later in the program, Jaycee President Bob Wills, presented Tommy a plaque to be hung in the Avery High Gym.
The Honorable Roy A. Taylor, Congressman for the 11th District and speaker for the evening, spoke of Tommy’s size as being much more than physical, a greatness that enabled him to lead his team from defeat to victory time after time. “Tommy has that special something which enables him to excel when the going gets tough.”
Norman Sloan, coach for the N.C. Wolfpack, recalled the visit he first paid Tommy’s parents, Mr. and Mrs. Loren Burleson. “They told me they were deeply interested in Tommy’s education and ball playing,” said Sloan. “But they were more interested in the fact that he became a gentleman.” Consequently, Tommy is a gentleman who excels in sports and education also.
Arthur Smith, who emceed the program, said he felt honored to serve in that capacity after watching Tommy’s illustrious sports career from high school to the present.
Mrs. Sloan, enjoying herself immensely, said, “We should have a Tommy Burleson Day at least once a year.”
The Wolfpack seemed to be having a ball. Steve Smith, 6-foot 11-inches tall, freshman center from McDowell, Ky., said it was just like being home and “When can we come back?”
Greg Hawkins from Huntington, W. Va., said he had never been treated any better, and Mark Moeller, a Northerner, remarked on what a fine time he was having. Each member of the team willingly signed autographs and joined in the dancing with zest.
All in all, “Tommy Burleson Day” was deemed a huge success. The crowning touch was when the towering athlete, close to tears, declared gratefully that he couldn’t believe people could be so interested in him and so kind.
30 years ago: On April 22, 1993, The AJT highlighted the Avery County High School students who competed at Model U.N. Avery County High School was represented by 22 students at the Model United Nations Conference held at Appalachian State University on April 1. A total of 310 delegates from 21 senior high schools representing 140 countries participated in the event.
A number of international issues were discussed as delegates defended country positions on several solutions presented for consideration. Awards were presented to the delegations meriting special recognition for their preparation, knowledge and use of rules of procedure and ability to negotiate.
Delegations from Avery County High School received awards in several categories. JoAnna Williams and Auri Valencourt received Honorable Mention. Anna Bella Benfield, Ryan Carter, Eric Ollis, Kevin Johnson, Travis Norris, Brandon Keener, DeAnna Jones and Mark Parlier all received Awards of Excellence. The Superior Award went to Marcus Clifton and Christy Davis. Michael Marsh and Jennifer Blalock received the Best of Council Gavel Award, which is the highest honor presented in each council.
Other participants included Clinton Clawson, Stephen Davis, Ashley Estes, Julie Loven, Chris Morton, Robbie Smith, Summer Harpold and Greg Holiman. Model U.N. is sponsored by Becky Griffith, social studies teacher.
Special thanks to Principal Steve Sneed for his support and encouragement. Also thanks to Ruth Shirley for her assistance.
20 years ago: The April 17, 2003 edition of The Avery Journal featured an Avery County farm that hosted an agriculture workshop. James and Helen Pitts, owners of Sugar Plum Farm, hosted approximately 35 agriculture workers from the EPA (Environmental Protection Agency), North Carolina and United States Departments of Agriculture Monday afternoon.
The Pesticide Regulatory Education Program is a workshop designed for top agriculture employees so that they are up to date with the latest in equipment and programs, including IPM (Integrated Pest Management.)
The Pitts are ‘old timer’ members of the IPM program and have been implementing their techniques since it started in Avery County 11 years ago. With the help of the program, Christmas tree growers have learned better ways of growing and chemically treating their trees — it’s a way of using less pesticides and fertilizers to grow a better and prettier tree.
Students of the workshop were shown three different types of pesticides for bugs, techniques in spraying, ground cover, and land use.
Jerry Moody, Avery County Extension agent, also showed the class the Di-syston — a machine that puts out granular pesticides. “There’s nothing around like it,” said Moody. “A manufacturer developed it especially for our industry. It’s not required now because it’s still in the testing stages.”
The Di-syston, which Pitts refers to as “Jerry’s Toy,” was just one featured demonstration at the workshop. In addition they showed off examples of road construction, genetic studies, and a fertility project.
