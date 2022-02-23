50 years ago: The Jan. 20, 1972, edition of The AJT featured an article entitled “Frank Hartleys Celebrate Anniversary.” Mr. and Mrs. Frank Hartley of Linville celebrated their Golden Wedding Anniversary Sunday, Feb. 6, with an open house held at the home of their daughter, Mrs. Ernest Penley at Camp Linn Haven, hosted by their 11 children with all present including their families. The children are: Juanita Penley, Linville, James Hartley, Miami, Fla. Kathryn McCarley, Charlotte, Jay Hartley, Charlotte, Jesse Hartley, Miami, Fla., Elizabeth Studebaker, Charlotte, Clara Greene, Thomasville, Jean McCord, Charlotte, Mildred Shapard, Fayetteville, Jackie Hartley, Charlotte. Included were 33 grandchildren and 13 great grandchildren with a host of friends and relatives. Mr. and Mrs Hartley were honored with a dinner at the Shady Lawn Restaurant in Newland by their children and grandchildren.
30 years ago: The Jan. 30, 1992, edition of The AJT featured the article, ”Officer Pate Promoted to Sergeant.” Officer Dallas Pate of the State Highway Patrol has been promoted to Line Sergeant, and will receive his oath in Raleigh on January 31. As a Line Sergeant, Officer Pate will be stationed in Wilkes County, serving District 2, Troop F, which comprises Wilkes, Ashe and Allegheny counties. January 28 was Officer Pate’s last night on patrol in Avery County. “I really hate to leave all my friends in Avery and Mitchell counties,” said Officer Pate, who has lived in Avery County for the past 14 years. Officer Pate and his wife, Geneva, have a son, Tim, who is a correctional officer, a daughter, Stephanie, who is a junior at Avery High, and two grandsons.
20 years ago: The Feb. 7, 2002, edition of The AJT featured an article entitled “Groundhog says we’ll have six more weeks of winter, but why do we care what he says?” Groundhog Day, as we know it today, started in Europe as “Candlemas Day.” It came at the midpoint between the Winter Solstice and the Spring Equinox. For the early Christians it was the custom on Candlemas Day for clergy to bless candles and distribute them to people in the dark of winter. A lighted candle was placed in each window of the home. When the German settlers arrived in Pennsylvania in the 1700s they brought the Candlemas Day tradition with them. Already there were the Delaware Indians who settled in Punxsutawney, Pa. (an Indian name for the location which means the town of sand flies.) The Delaware Indians considered groundhogs honorable ancestors. According to their original creation beliefs, their forebears began as animals and emerged centuries later to hunt and live as men. The earliest American reference to Groundhog day can be found at the Pennsylvania Dutch Folklore Center at Franklin and Marshall college on Feb. 4, 1841: “Last Tuesday the 2nd, was Candlemas Day, the day on which according to German the groundhog peeps out of his winter quarters and if he sees his shadow he pops back for another six weeks nap, but if the day be cloudy he remains out as the weather is to be moderate,” from Morgantown Berks County Pennsylvania storekeeper James Morris’ diary.
