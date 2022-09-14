50 years ago: The Sept. 14, 1972, edition of The AJT featured an article entitled “Durham couple wed on Bridge.” Grandfather Mountain’s Mile High Swinging Bridge was the unusual setting for a most normal event over the weekend. Judith Gail Williams and Clairborne S. Woods III, both of Durham, exchanged wedding vows at the center of the swinging bridge which connects two towering peaks of the highest mountain in Blue Ridge Range. Woods, 28, and his new bride, age 19, were united in marriage by Rev. Dean Bare, pastor of Aaron Baptist Church in nearby Montezuma. When asked why they had chosen the mile-high bridge on Grandfather Mountain for their wedding site, Woods replied that, “I was just riding down the road one day and thought about it. I just love the mountains and wanted to be married here.” Bride Judith said they had been planning on getting married for the past year, and that when Clairborne recently mentioned the Grandfather Mountain site, “I was just all for it because I love the mountains too!”
40 years ago: The Sept. 16, 1982, edition of The AJT featured an historic photo entitled “Governor to be at Linville Falls Saturday.” Governor James B. Hunt will be at Linville Falls Saturday Sept. 18, for the dedication of the Linville Falls trail which was recently designated a national one. The festivities begin at noon at the Linville Falls Community Shed at the intersection of Highway 221 and 183. Hugh Morton, owner of Grandfather Mountain, will introduce the governor and a picnic lunch will be held following Governor Hunt’s dedication remarks. The national designation of Linville Falls trail is a fitting link in the historical chain of events concerning the Falls area. Named for William Linville and his son, John, who were killed by Indians about the “Great Falls” in 1766, the rugged area around the Falls and river was considered a kind of “no man’s land” by the early settlers. Travelers were unable to travel through the area and were unable to depend on their much-needed compasses in the Linville Falls area because of the force that played havoc with the compasses.The location of iron ore in the vicinity was blamed for the disruption of the compasses, but the Indians believed otherwise. The “Great Falls,” as they called them, and the gorge below were considered a place for the Indians to receive spiritual power and they felt the area was violated by the presence of the white man. Following the Civil War, property along the river including the Falls was purchased by David Franklin for back taxes in the sum of $31.50. Franklin traded the property for a suit of clothes because he said the area was not suitable for farming. The property changed hands several times in years to come, with the Morganton Improvement Company attempting to build summer chalets near the Falls. This venture fell through and nearby they investigated the possibility of utilizing the Falls to harness hydroelectric power. For some unknown reason this venture never materialized. Fritz Nossfeld purchased the property in 1919 and established it as a tourist attraction.
30 years ago: The Sept. 17 1992, edition of The AJT featured an article entitled “Trivett Reunion.” The descendents of the late Edgar Allen Trivett and Myra McGuire Trivett, Millard E. and Lillie McGuire Trivett, will have their annual covered dish dinner and fellowship reunion at the Crossnore Baptist Church Family Center Building, located beside the church in Crossnore, on Sunday Sept. 27, 1992, at 1 p.m. These men and their families were some of the relatives of the Trivetts, McGuires, Churchs, and Hodges who settled in Watauga and Avery counties around the Old Beech Mountain area before Avery County was formed.
20 years ago: The Sept. 19, 2002, edition of The AJT featured the article entitled “On Tuesday there was nothing.” Volunteers worked tirelessly from Wednesday through Sunday to complete Grandchildren’s Mountain Playground at Cannon Memorial Hospital in Linville. All of the major work has been finished, however several small jobs remain to be completed. Saturday has been set as a day to make up some work that was lost due to the bad weather of last weekend. Everyone is asked to come out and help finish up this project. Many of the tools have been provided already, but if enough people show up there will be a need for heavy duty extension cords, and splitters, drills and wheelbarrows. Work will start Saturday at 9 a.m. and continue until dark. Lunch and dinner and childcare will be provided. Workers are needed Friday morning to spread gravel and mulch, and crews will also be working during the day Thursday if anyone wants to come out earlier. The Rotary Club thanks everyone who has helped bring the project this far.
