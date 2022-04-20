40 years ago: The April 15, 1982, edition of The AJT featured an article entitled “Avery’s First Ramp Festival.” Roy and Linda Gwyn, operators of Time Square Diner at Elk Park, are having their first ramp festival this coming weekend and hope to make it an annual affair. Both raw and fried ramps will be available on the buffet from 2 p.m. Friday, April 16, and Saturday, April 17. “I may even try some ramp recipes such as eggs and ramps or fried potatoes and ramps if the demand is great,” Roy said. Entertainment for the Ramp Festival will be provided by Avery County Ramblers, the Liberty Band, and others, with a street dance out front in the parking lot. “We’re going to stay as long as the crowd stays, both nights,” Roy said, adding “This is our way of saying ‘thank you’ to the people who have patronized Time Square Diner.” Ramp festivals have been an annual event in neighboring Madison and Buncombe counties for many years.
The same edition also featured an advertisement for Carolina Tire Company. Among the items listed for sale included a 19-inch push lawn mower for $99.95, a 30-inch range for $429, a dual-power microwave oven with defrost for $349.
30 years ago: The April 9, 1992, edition of The AJT featured the article entitled “Tate Receives NCAE Human Relations Award.” Amanda Tate of Banner Elk recently received the annual NCAE Human Relations Award at the NCAE Award Banquet in Raleigh, NC. Miss Tate, who is a senior at Avery County High School, volunteers for various projects with developmentally disabled people. She is involved in community service and church work, including town cleanups, town Christmas decorating, singing in the choir, and helping with the church’s youth program. In addition to being voted ”Best All Around” and one of Avery High’s 10 outstanding seniors, she is the 1991-92 Homecoming Queen, has participated in Adopt-A-Highway, DARE, and the Touch-A-Heart canned food and toy drive. The Student Human Relations Award is presented to a student who has met the same qualifications defined for the teacher or administrator winner. Tate was selected from among five district finalists.
20 years ago: The April 4, 2002, edition of The AJT featured the article entitled ”Cannon awarded accreditation in Ultrasound technology.” The Radiology Department of Charles A. Cannon Jr. Memorial Hospital has been awarded a three-year term of accreditation in Ultrasound as a result of a recent survey by the American College of Radiology (ACR). To enhance the accreditation, the Charles A. Cannon Charitable Trusts 1 and 2 have awarded Cannon Hospital in the amount of $160,000 to upgrade its aging ultrasound equipment with a new state-of-the-art ultrasound machine. This will provide greater speed, accuracy and diagnosis using ultrasound. The grant represents Cannon Memorial’s desire to offer the best possible diagnosis equipment to its patients.
The Charles A Cannon Charitable Trusts 1 and 2 have been a longtime supporter of healthcare advancement for the citizens of Avery County. Their support dates back on an annual basis for over twenty years. The American College of Radiology is a national organization that serves more than 32,000 radiologists, radiation oncologists, and medical physicists, with programs focusing on the proactive use of radiology and the delivery of comprehensive health services. The ACR Committee on Ultrasound Accreditation evaluates and accredits Ultrasound practices in hospitals and in private offices across the United States. The ACR awards accreditation to a medical imaging practice for the achievement of high practice standards after a voluntary inspection of its practice. Evaluations are conducted by radiologists who were members of the ACR with special expertise in Ultrasound. They assess the quality of work being performed as well as the qualifications of the personnel involved. The reviewers report their findings to the ACR’s Ultrasound Accreditation Committee, which subsequently provides the practice with a comprehensive report.The Charles A. Cannon Jr. Memorial Hospital is a member of Avery Health Care System, which also includes Sloop Care Center, Sloop Medical Office Plaza, Avery Home Care/CapService and the Cannon Sloop Health Care Foundation.
