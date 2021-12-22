50 years ago: The Nov. 25, 1971, edition of The AJT featured an article entitled “Squirrel Creek News.”
Sorry I haven’t had any news for some time. I hope that I will be able to have some every week hereafter. It looks like old man winter is here at last. We send get well wishes to all the sick and shut-ins. We are glad that Earl Pittman is home from the hospital and is doing very well. Mr. and Mrs. Bartlett Farmer attended the Republican Convention in Charlotte this weekend. Our guests this week were Rev. Glen Burleson, Gaither Johnson and Mike, A.W. Hall and Miss Phyllis Long of Winston-Salem, Mr. and Mrs Plato Hall and Eugene Johnson of Biltmore. Eugene visited his father, Westley Johnson, and aunt Julia Wright. We hope that all have a good Thanksgiving. We have so much to be thankful for. I send love to all the shut-ins.
40 years ago: The Dec. 3, 1981, edition of The AJT featured an article entitled “Students make their own books.” Some of the county’s most promising young authors took their publications to the Avery County Morrison Public Library Wednesday to display during National Children’s Book Week. Mrs. Bentley’s second and third graders from Newland Elementary School made books and filled them with their very own stories. After placing their books in the Children’s book section of the Library, Miss Pamela Budd tool the class on a tour of the library and presented an interesting and entertaining program on Indians. The students in Mrs. Bentley’s classare: Joseph Banner, Stephen Banner, Kelli Blalock, Johnny Bowman, Clint Caraway, Shane Haymore, Jerry Jaynes, Jamey Johnson, Paula Johnson, Julia Ledford, Kim Manis, Marilyn Puckett, Bobbie Jo Pyatte, Jessica Smith, Sabrina Stout, Heather Taylor, Cindy Norman, Brooke Bare, Missy Buchanan, Kevin Foster, Stacie Minton, April Oakes, Scarlett Smith, Charlie Sturgill, Corey Sudderth, Elizabeth White and Ellen Wise.
30 years ago: The Nov. 28, 1991, edition of The AJT featured the article ”Banner Elk kindergarten cooks Thanksgiving dinner.” Supervised by teacher Gale Buchanan and Mrs. Judy Puckett, the kindergarten class at Banner Elk Elementary School helped prepare a Thanksgiving dinner on November 25. The menu featured a 24 lb. turkey donated by Banner Elk Food Lion, Indian cornbread, fruit and vegetables, homemade butter, boiled potatoes, homemade cranberry sauce and pumpkin pie. The children made costumes and the class wrote stories about their work.
20 years ago: The Dec. 6, 2001, edition of The AJT featured an article “The Circuit Rider.” Kindness is crucial. It has been said that “a man is great only as he is kind.” This is a short saying but it reaches across a lifetime. The mistake with many of us is we have spasms of kindness rather than a continuance of kindness. And for some of us, it is easy to be kind on special occasions, but it takes grace and knowledge to be kind all of the time and under all circumstances. We think of Moses as a great person, and the Bible says, “He was the meekest man on earth.” Meekness and greatness associated? That’s what the Bible says. It is said of Jesus Christ that He loved children. One of His best-known statements is “Suffer the little children to come unto me and forbid them not for as such is the kingdom of God.” If we had more kindness and less competition we would live in a better world. We could understand each other better. God could bless us and our victories would be much greater than what they are at this time. Kindness is usually something you talk about for the other person, but in order for you to produce kindness it must begin within your own heart as an individual.
