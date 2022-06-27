50 years ago: The June 29, 1972 edition of the AJT featured an article entitled “Census Reveals Much About Averyites.”The 1970 census counted 12,655 residents inn the county; 0 percent were foreign born and 0.5 percent native born with one or both parents of foreign birth.
“Among the county’s 11,557 inhabitants age 5 and over in 1970, 879 were living in a different county within the State in 1965, and 821 in a different state.
“In the population of age 16 and over, 63 percent of the men and 38 percent of the women were in the labor force. Among the employed, 26 percent were holding white color jobs, and 16 percent were government workers.”
40 years ago: The July 1, 1982 edition of the AJT featured an article entitled “Unusual Eclipse Of The Moon.” “On the night of July 5-6 residents of North Carolina will have the opportunity to view a total eclipse of the moon.
“The eclipse is unusual, reports Dr. Tom Rokoske of the department of physics and astronomy at Appalachian State University, in that the moon will remain totally eclipsed for over an hour and a half. The long duration of this eclipse, the longest in almost a century, results from the passage of the moon through nearly the exact center of the earth’s shadow. In addition the moon is at its furthest point from the earth and this is moving relatively slowly.
“The uniqueness of this eclipse, Rokoske says, could be enhanced bu the recent volcanic activity on the earth which may play a significant part in the moon’s appearance…”
30 years ago: The June 25, 1992 edition of the AJT featured an article entitled ”Tweetsie Number 12 Turns 75.” “Last Saturday was officially named Railroader’s Day at Tweetsie Railroad Theme Park in Blowing Rock to commemorate the 75th Birthday of the Number 12 steam locomotive.
“Several thousand fans, railroad old-timers and tourists visited to wish the number 12 a happy birthday and joun in the park’s festivities…
“In the summer of 1957 the newly restored Tweetsie made her first three-mile run around Round House Mountain in Blowing Rock. With the steam panting, and the “tweet” of the whistle blowing, the people knew that Tweetsie was once again home at last. The number 12 is the last surviving locomotive of the ET & WNC.”
20 years ago: The June 27, 2002 edition of the AJT featured an article entitled “Earning His Little Wings.” “When Lynda Lineberry gets to heaven the first question she is going to ask God is ‘Didi you really send me an angel in the form of a bird?’
“Lynda arrived at her vacation home on Sugar Mountain Wednesday afternoon and began her usual routine. As she filled the bird feeder, a tiny black and gray bird flew down to the railing beside her.
“I was amazed by the way he was acting,” said Lynda. “He seemed thankful and happy to see me…”
“...Lynda had needed a break from her routine at home in Virginia Beach, VA. The past few weeks had been hectic– her 92 year old aunt Libby had been killed in a house fire. In addition to dealing with her death, Lunda had been going through the rubble and talking with insurance companies.
Relaxed, Lynda lit the new tiki torch on the porch she and her family have owned for the last 10 years and settled in for a night of reading on the deck. At 10 p.m. she put the snuffer on the torch and “watched the flame go out.” She locked up the house, unpacked her suitcase and prepared a bubble bath. Just as she returned to the kitchen to grab her book, Lynda heard a frightening noise.
“With the porch lights on, Lynda could see that the same little bird from earlier had his claws locked into the screen window and was flapping his wings and screeching.
…Still not knowing what was going on, Lynda's eye caught sight of the action outside. Lined up perfectly behind the bird, Lynda saw that the tiki torch’s snuffer was ablaze with flames shooting eight inches into the air. The top was cocked to one side, ready to break into and fall into the dry leaves below. Fearing the worst, Lynda rushed outside with a container of water and doused the flames.
““I just kept thinking what could have taken place after I have gotten into the tub or even bed… God says he'll never give you more than you can handle, I guess he knew I couldn't handle anymore.”
“There are several unanswered questions that make Lynda believes that God must have been working miracles that night. One: what was the bird doing up so late- it was well after dark and birds like that are normally asleep. Two: the porch lights were already on, and it wasn't as if he was attracted to a light inside. Three: birds don't normally come near fire…
“But who knows, maybe Lynda will just have to wait and find out when she gets to heaven.”
