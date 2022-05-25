50 years ago: The May 11, 1972, edition of The AJT featured an article entitled “Cradle Roll Call.” Cannon Memorial: Mr. and Mrs. Jerry Eugene Ruppard of Rt. 2 Banner Elk, a son born April 19; Mr. and Mrs. Wade Wilburn Phillips of Rt. 1 Elk Park, a daughter born April 25; Dr. and Mrs. Stanley D. Mills of Banner Elk, a son born May 5; Mr. and Mrs. Wendell Ray Owens of Newland, a son born May 5. Garrett Memorial: Mr. and Mrs. Cecil Lewis of Rt. 1 Newland, a daughter born May 6; Mr. and Mrs. Paul Staton of Spruce Pine, a daughter born April 5.
40 years ago: The May 6, 1982, edition of The AJT featured the article entitled “Avery Students to Attend Governor’s School.” Christopher Clark and Charles Carroll will attend the Governor’s School in North Carolina beginning June 27 and ending Aug. 7, 1982. Christopher is the son of Mr. and Mrs. Roger Clark, Sr. of Crossnore and Charles is the son of Mr. and Mrs. Charles R. Carroll of Montezuma. The Governor’s School is located on the Salem College campus and St. Andrews Presbyterian College campus, is the oldest statewide summer residential program for gifted and talented rising junior and senior high school students in the nation. The program offers a non-credit, stimulating and enriching curriculum in the areas of English languages, mathematics, natural and social sciences and performing arts.
30 years ago: The May 7, 1992, edition of The AJT featured the article entitled “Now and Then.” Fulfilling a weekly Sunday obligation throughout the year is difficult under the best of circumstances. Think back eighty years ago in Banner Elk, to the time when Miss Fannie K. Taylor and Ike Greer dedicated their Sundays to service to the people of the Bald Mountain community. They traveled three miles in a buggy from Banner Elk to Arbordale (at that time a small mission outpost of Banner Elk Presbyterian Church) to Sunday School. In all seasons, regardless of the weather, seldom did they miss a day. For many years the stories of dedication of these two teachers of the Christian faith have been told and retold. Here is one impressive story of a Sunday journey which tells of the steadfast will and determination of the two respected and beloved workers.
On a snowy day about 1912, Miss Taylor of Lees-McRae and Mr. Greer of Banner Elk were making their way to Arbordale Sunday School. They drove along the snowy road into deeper and deeper snow. Suddenly they faced a snow drift higher than the wheels of the buggy. The decision to continue or to turn back toward Banner Elk had to be made. The top of the snow drift and the bank are almost level. Mr. Greer proposed a plan which they agreed to try. Miss Taylor walked on ahead in a small ravine, while Mr. Greer led the horse very carefully. By having two wheels of the buggy on the bank and the other two wheels on the top of the drift, they passed the impassable. They passed the drift and were in view of the home where Sunday School was being held. A boy watching for them to appear ran ahead to announce to the congregation that “the teachers are coming after all.”
20 years ago: The May 9, 2002, edition of The AJT featured the article entitled ”William R. Lewis.” Lewis, age 83, of Canton passed away Friday morning in Mercy Medical Center. Born May 9, 1918 in Newland, NC to the late John L. and Maggie Lewis, Mr. Lewis endured many illnesses and fought death many times and won his final battle with his faith in God and his loving wife, who took care of thim. Preceded in death by one son, Ronald C. Lewis; one daughter, Joyce Kasw; one brother, Richard Lewis; and two sisters, Margie Garvina and Betty Buchanan. Survivors include his wife, Nola; one son and daughter-in-law John and Helen Lewis of Canton, NC, and daughter and son-in-law, Lois and Donald Meade of Akron; five grandchildren; nine great grandchildren and one brother and one sister and several nieces and nephews. Funeral services were conducted at the Reed Funeral Home with Rev. Scott Kerr officiating. Burial was held at Sunset Hills Burial Park.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.