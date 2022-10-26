50 years ago: The Oct. 26, 1972, edition of The AJT featured an article entitled, ”Editorials: A Plea for Halloween.” Halloween, once a joyful occasion for children and grownups alike, is looked on with dread in Avery County by the adult population, remembering Halloweens past and incidents of vandalism and road obstruction. Last Halloween found citizens and law officials out into the wee morning hours with power saws cutting big trees felled across the roads, moving junked cars and other obstructions. For the fear always lurks in the back of responsible people’ minds. Suppose someone had a heart attack, a bad accident, or a baby, and the rescue squad could not reach them. Suppose there was a bad fire and the fire trucks could not get through, or any of a dozen other catastrophes that could happen to people and no way to get help through. Let’s try to make it different this year. If you see pranksters endangering life or property, call the Sheriff’s Department if you cannot deter them. Much of the chaos last year could have been prevented if people had not been so afraid of getting involved. If the prankster only realized he could be the one who may need help after he blocked the road, it could very well be his home that caught fire as easily as the next person’s. Let each of us take it on ourselves to make this a safer Halloween so the little ones can go trick-or-treating and so our loyal fireman, squad members and Sheriff’s Department will not have such a hard night.
40 years ago: The Oct. 28, 1982, edition of The AJT featured an article entitled “50th Anniversary.” Mr. and Mrs. Bill Dugger of Route 1, Elk Park, celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary October 3, 1982, at Fall Creek Fire Department. The reception was hosted by ladies of Fall Creek Baptist Church. They were married October 1, 1932, by P.L. Lyons in Butler, Tenn. They have one son, Allen, and three grandsons who reside in Elizabethton, Tenn. Approximately 100 guests attended. Mr. Dugger is a retired farmer and Mrs. Dugger is a retired school teacher.
30 years ago: The Oct. 29, 1992, edition of The AJT featured an article entitled, “NC Governor in town.” North Carolina Governor Jim Martin will speak at a GOP Republican Rally here October 29, at the Avery Middle School in Newland. Joining Governor Martin on the podium will be former NC Governor Jim Holshouser. The rally, which begins at 6:30 p.m., will feature a free barbecue supper catered by Chef Glen Hicks. All local and state candidates will have the opportunity to speak briefly prior to Governor Martin’s speech at 7:30. Music will be provided by Jim and Jennie’s High Country Grass. The rally will be very informal, giving those who work an opportunity to come out, enjoy dinner, and meet the candidates without having to dress for dinner. Donations for the food are being accepted by Brenda Gardner, Assistant Clerk of Superior Court, in the Avery County Courthouse or the Banner Elk Police Chief Richard White, Vice Chairman of the Avery Republican Party.
20 years ago: The Oct. 31, 2002, edition of The AJT featured the article entitled “Bonnie Angelica Lunsford.” Bobby and Angie Lunsford of Frank are happy to announce the birth of their daughter, Bonnie Angelica Lunsford. She was born Sept. 4, 2002, at 5:09 p.m. at Watauga Medical Center. She weighed 7 lbs. and was 20 inches long. Her grandparents are Rev. Junior and Teresa Carver and Della Mae Lunsford. Her great-grandfather is Lawrence Ollis of Frank.
