50 years ago: The Nov. 2, 1972, edition of The AJT featured an article entitled, ”TRW plant In Newland.” Billy Cook, plant manager of the new TRW plant here, and Charles Hunnicutt, Supervisor Trainee for Department 13, look over some high voltage bleeders for color TV’s that are ready to be shipped out. 4,000 of these are assembled here daily. Department 13 is a new addition to the plant and is using 11 employees at present, but will eventually use 15 to 20. Since TRW opened the plant here July 14 at 22 employees, the number has grown to 81, with 46 on first shift and 35 on second. A third shift will begin November 13, with material being assembled for a new type of Schick “simpson” hair dryer for men. Schick executives visited the plant Tuesday and were very impressed with the employees’ performance and output.
40 years ago: The Nov, 4, 1982, edition of The AJT featured an article entitled “Mayland Tech has largest fall enrollment in its history.” According to Mayland Technical College President Dr. O.M. Blake Jr., the college has the largest enrollment since the beginning of curricular programs in 1972. In 1972 the college began four curricular programs with 80 students and four faculty. This fall quarter the college has nineteen curricular programs with 720 students and 28 faculty. President Blake said this was an increase in enrollment of 18 percent over the fall quarter of 1981. At a time of steady and declining enrollments in many institutions of higher education, Dr. Blake said he is happy that Mayland Tech is continuing to grow and serve the educational needs of the Tri-County area. He believes that the growth is directly related to the continuous recruiting and quality instruction of new and updated equipment in most programs, and most of all to the acceptance of Mayland Technical College by local residents.
30 years ago: The Nov. 5, 1992, edition of The AJT featured an article entitled, “Kirkpatrick published in nursing journal.” Cheryl Kirkpatrick RN, BSN, C.O.R.N. in-service Education and Employee Health Coordinator at Cannon Memorial Hospital woke up at 4 a.m. a few months ago with an idea which she thought would be helpful to nurses in hospitals who did not experience patients in cardiac arrest (heart stoppage) on a regular basis. She proceeded immediately to write down her thoughts. The article was admitted and published in a nursing journal in Florida in the summer of 1992. Mrs. Kirkpatrick admits her surprise when notified her article was accepted. She was even more surprised and also pleased when asked by the magazine to submit another article of her choice for the October issue. The October issue is out and contains Kirkpatrick’s article entitled, “Diabetes Teaching: Ready, Set, Go!” The article suggests a method of patient education for diabetics who stay in the hospital for shorter periods of time, therefore providing less time for patient education than in the past. Shirley Thompson, RN Director Of Nursing at Cannon Memorial, commented, “We are very proud of Cheryl’s accomplishments. I think this is a good sign to have practicing nurses writing articles for other healthcare providers. Cheryl, for instance, has worked in a hospital for several years and views situations through her experience and from a practical perspective. We are extremely proud of her and certainly encourage her to continue her writing.”
20 years ago: The Nov. 7, 2002, edition of The AJT featured the article entitled, ”Avery Citizens honored by Mayland trustees.” Mayland Community College Board of Trustees recognized citizens from Avery, Mitchell and Yancey counties during a ceremony held on October 30 at the Sam Center Auditorium. Trustee members chose a distinguished alumni, a distinguished citizen and a distinguished person who has served their community and presented them with plaques. Rosa Benfield, an employee as a Family Nurse Practitioner with Elk River Medical Associates and an evening nurse manager at Cannon Memorial Hospital, was presented the Distinguished Alumni Award. Benfield is a graduate of Mayland. She received her RN degree at Caldwell Community College, then went on to graduate with her BSN degree from Winston-Salem University and received her MSN and Family Practitioner degree from East Tennessee State University. Benfield is currently a member of the Avery County Hispanic Task Force, American Academy of Nurse Practitioners and Neonatal Resuscitation instructor. Robert Wiseman, County Manager for Avery County, was given the Distinguished Citizenship Award. Wiseman continued his education and graduated from Lees-McRae College. After servicing in the 73rd Airborne Division, he attended East Tennessee State University where he received a Bachelor of Science degree in Business. Wiseman has spent many years in service to his community through this work with local governments. Dr. Tommy Williams, president of Mayland Community College, received the Distinguished Service Award. Williams holds a degree from Pembroke State University and earned his doctorate in education from North Carolina State University. He has previously worked for Roberson County, Craven Community College, the North Carolina Department of Community Colleges and at Carolina Power and Light. Also receiving awards were Rosalie Lowery, Eddie Williams and Arthur Baker of Mitchell County and Diana O’Shields, Scott Gillam and Kenny Sparks of Yancey County.
