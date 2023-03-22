50 years ago: The March 22, 1973, edition of The AJT featured an article entitled, “Ray Hicks: Wildcrafter, Teller of Jack Tales.”
The clouds hung like cotton batting on the gray March mountains. A steady drizzle had fallen all day. Thus, the Ray Hicks family was at home, for “wildcrafters” don’t go out in the woods in weather such as this.
Wildcraft is the art of gathering rocks and herbs to sell for medicinal purposes, and mountain Greenery for the florist. Ray Hicks, a man of many talents, has done carpenter work and is a top-notch mechanic. But since the lean days of the Depression, wildcrafting has been his first love. “If it hadn’t been for wildcrafting then, we’d a starved,” Ray says.
Well known for his “Jack Tales,” Ray has a part in a movie filmed in these hills about orphaned children who survive by wildcrafting. His uncle plays the fiddle in the movie and his cousin has a part also. The movie, “Where the Lilies Bloom,” was filmed in both Avery and Watauga counties. A school scene was shot at Elk Park Elementary School.
Six-foot-seven, Ray Hicks is a mountain of a man. He tells about the time a friend of his persuaded him to drink some corn liquor. “Pure corn liquor won’t hurt you like this here the government makes. If anything, after you drink hit, you feel better. But nobody don’t make good liquor like they used to. This you git nowadays has an old blue bead on it when you shake it up. Good liquor foams up and has a real clear bead when you hold hit up towards the light.” Ray said when the friend was onto him to drink that particular time, he didn’t want any at all. But the man kept on, so Ray just took the whole quart and drank it straight down. Said it didn’t make him drunk or affect him any way until he started home, then it hit him in the knees and they kept buckling on him ‘til he like to never got home.
“Quick as I got home, I got the almanac and seed where the signs wuz, and they wuz in the knees. I knowed right then that wuz why that liquor had affected my knees,” Ray said.
When asked what he reckoned would happen if a man drank liquor when the signs were in the heart, Ray said, “Well, I allow if their heart had been regenerated they’d just love everybody and want to shake their hand and hug ‘em, but if their heart hadn’t been made right, hit might make them mean and want to fight.”
Anyhow, he said the man who had persuaded him to drink the liquor told his buddies, “Don’t offer that slim Ray Hicks a drink or he’ll drink all your liquor. Hits so fur to his stummick he can drink all you got.” Ray doesn’t drink anymore. All he ever touched was a little homemade back in his youth.
Ray Hicks, his wife Rosa and their teenage children gather approximately 60,000 galax leaves weekly, bringing them to Sluder Floral for sale. Galax only grows on the north side of the mountain, but a good picker (women are faster than men) can pick up to 2,000 a day and tie them in “hands.” Sluder’s sells the galax to the wholesale florists in New York, Atlanta, etc.
Ray Hicks is the source of “The Jack Tales.” He is perhaps the only person left to tell the Jack Tales as the old timers know them. Books have been compiled of them and Ray has cut several records. School children for several generations have been spellbound by “Jack,” a mountain boy whose luck surpasses that of a fairy-tale prince as he seeks his fortune among new grounds and amasses gold and sheep.
Ray says the Jack Tales originated when the pioneers settled here and held barn raisins, corn shuckings and log rollings. One would start the tale and each would contribute to it until a tale was completed. Ray said he knew about 40 Jack Tales, but since TV had come along, he didn’t tell as many to the kids as before, which is a pity. None of the modern-day heroes compare with Jack’s adventures in the days when Western North Carolina was one of the last frontiers.
30 years ago: The March 18, 1993, edition of The AJT featured an article entitled “LMC Continues Dance Outreach.” The Lees-McRae College Dance Outreach program, which was established in the fall of 1992 by Assistant Professor of Dance Kacy Crabtree, will continue to work within the local community by visiting the Crossnore School later this month and the North Carolina School for the Deaf later in the month of April.
The purpose of the Lees-McRae Dance Outreach program is to give students the opportunity to teach dancing in various group environments. Examples include but are not limited to daycare centers, after school programs, public schools, hospitals, nursing homes, and correctional schools.
So far the program has visited High Hope of Hickory (a daycare center for mentally and physically challenged children), Life Care in Banner Elk, and the after school program at the Banner Elk Child Development Center. The Dance Outreach team consists of Donald Laney, Bethany Baumgardner, Suzanne Singletary and advisor Kacy Crabtree. The Dance Outreach team is open to any student interested in dance and is not limited to dance majors at Lees-McRae.
20 years ago: The March 20, 2003, edition of The AJT featured the article entitled, “Avery County student serves at Governor’s Page.” Brittany Danielle Runion of Newland participated in the Governor’s Page Program for the week of March 3-7 in Raleigh. Runion spent a week gaining valuable life experience and providing administrative support as a page for the Governor’s office.
The Governor’s Page Program provides students with an opportunity to gain knowledge of the roles and functions of the state government. During the week, pages have a chance to attend press conferences, observe commission meetings and participate in a discussion with governor Mike Easley on current issues and events. Pages also assist in day-to-day office operations. Some of their responsibilities include delivering legislative bills, filing documents, assisting in mass mailings, answering telephones and delivering agency messages.
Pages also tour at least one of the following state government buildings each day: The Capitol, The Legislative Building, The Executive Mansion, The Supreme Court, The Museum of Art, The Museum of History and the NC Correctional Institute for Women.
“The Page program is an excellent opportunity for high school students,” said Gov. Easley. Young people from all over North Carolina are able to learn first hand how our government and various government agencies work by playing an active role in the daily tasks of our offices.”
Runion is the daughter of Tammy and James Ramsey and is a junior at Avery County High School. The one-week program is open to high school students between the ages of 15 and 18, who are in good academic standing at their schools. Application forms are available year-round, but appointments are made on a first-come-first-serve basis.
