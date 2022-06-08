50 years ago: The June 15, 1972 edition of the AJT featured an article entitled “Awards banquet honors Cannon candy stripers.” “ The Eleanor Osborne Memorial Hospital volunteers were honored at an awards night ceremony at Cannon Memorial Hospital. The candy stripers have given over 500 hours of service over the school year. A special award was given to Miss Amy Davenport for 110 hours of volunteer service. A special 'thank you' address from Cannon Memorial administrative Juanita Schomaker was given at the awards program. An address entitled 'Words of Wisdom' was given by Dr. Robert Smith. Roll call and presentation of awards was made by Mrs. Doris Taylor, R.N. Director of Nursing, Cannon Memorial Hospital.
Members of the Eleanor Osborne Memorial Volunteers (candy stripers) are: Ann Absher, Mountain City, Tenn.; Kathern Buck, Elk Park; Nell Byrd, Kinston; Sue Cessba, Charlotte; Linda Crawford, Charlotte; Amy Davenport, Kingsport, Tenn.; Becky Fairchild, Vilas; Diane Hall, Columbia, S.C.; Anne Hogge, Warner, Virginia; Debbie Hurley, Jefferson; Catherine Ice, Aiken, S.C.; Jane Johnston, Concord; Janie Lyle, Jefferson; Cynthia Love, Stanfield; Susan McKenzie, Black Mountain; Peggy Rozzell, Swannanoa; Sharon Tarlton, Charlotte; Betty Taylor, West Jefferson; Dianne Thompson, Raleigh; Carol Thrower, Rockingham; Beth Towles, Goldsboro; Jean White, Durham.”
40 years ago: The June 17, 1982 edition of the AJT featured an article entitled “Land Harbor Announces Opening Of New 9 Holes.” “Ceremonies were held at the Golf [course] on Saturday morning, June 12, 1982, at 10 a.m. Linville Land Harbor property owners and their guests were invited to attend.
Brief remarks were made from the porch of the Golf Shop by Mr. Banks Finger, President, Land Harbor Development Association Board of Directors; Mr. Ernie Hayes, Vice President and General Manager, Land Harbor Development Association; and mr. Jim Thompson, President, Property Owners Association Board Of Directors…
These new (back) 9 holes of golf are now open to play for all eligible Linville Land Harbor Property Owners, their guests and friends in accordance with applicable rules and regulations. Good Golfing to all who will play the beautiful and demanding 18 Holes of Golf.”
30 years ago: The June 18th, 1992 edition of the AJT featured an article entitled “68th Annual Singing on the Mountain.” “Popular California evangelist Greg Laurie of A New Beginning radio ministry will bring the message at the 68th annual ‘Singing on the Mountain’ at Grandfather Mountain, Sunday, June 18. Laurie is a gifted Bible teacher whose sometimes humorous, but always practical and understandable exposition of God’s Word has great appeal with young and old alike. Laurie, pastor of the third largest church in California, is the author of six books, including The Invisible World and Five Minutes With Jesus. In addition to his radio ministry, Laurie is a frequent speaker at the Billy Graham Training Center at the Cove, and the Billy Graham School of Evangelism. He comes to the ‘singing’ directly from Billy Graham’s Philadelphia Crusade, where he is a featured guest.”
20 years ago: The June 13, 2002 edition of the AJT featured an article entitled “Students Get Close-up Look at Race Car Preparation.” “Members of Avery high fundamentals of Technology class had a treat in store recently when their teacher Mark Parlier made arrangements for them to visit Hendrick Motorsports in Charlotte. Although it is usually very difficult to get in for a close-up view of race car preparations, Parlier talked Hendrick into giving his students some first-hand knowledge by letting them tour the facilities over Mother's Day weekend when no race was taking place. Although visitors must usually watch garage activity from a viewing window, the 14 Avery students were allowed to go inside the engine room and Chassis room, and even actually touch some of the renowned race cars.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.