50 years ago: The Nov. 9, 1972, edition of The AJT featured an article entitled, ”Excitement High at Courthouse here.” The rain, which came down in sheets, failed to dampen election enthusiasm Tuesday night. The scene at the Courthouse where the ballot counting was taking place was electrified with hope-there was a portable T.V. in the Clerk of Court’s office and as the night wore on, Jim Holshouser, gubernatorial candidate, captured the lead over Skipper Bowles and held it, as did Jesse Hems in the US Senate race over Nick Galifianakis. Now to an onlooker from up north or maybe the flatlands, this was just an election. But to us, a little Republican county stuck away off up in the mountains ignored these many years by Raleigh, it was like the children of Israel coming out of bandage when it was announced Holshouser was the governor and that Helms had beaten Galifianakis. About 1 a.m. a phenomenon burst through the door, laughing, shouting and clapping its hands. It was Avery’s former Sheriff Turbyfill — better known as “Walkie Talkie” — and never was the nickname more apt. When he heard Holshouser was in, he headed for the Courthouse without even tying his shoes, (and) his son who accompanied him was sockless. There was much handshaking, backslapping and rejoicing, but the thing that delighted me the most was when our charming sophisticated chairman of the Republican party, Charles Von Cannon, was preparing to leave and put the wrong coat on — a ladies coat — and exclaimed nonchalantly, “My goodness, my coat has shrunk.”
40 years ago: The Nov, 11, 1982, edition of The AJT featured an article entitled “Shell Farm Family of the Year.” The Jack Shell Family of Elk River was chosen Farm Family of the Year at the Avery County Farm-City Week Banquet Nov. 6. The award was presented by Harry Horney, Co-Chairman of Farm City Week, who cited the Shells’ success at raising cattle, alfalfa, vegetable and tobacco. Honorable mention went to Mr. and Mrs. Jeff Potter. Christmas tree farmer Bud Smith, County Executive Director of the Avery ASCS Office, announced farm committeemen Kyle Banner of Montezuma and Dewey Calloway of Pyatte had been awarded twenty-five-year service pins. Mrs. Henrietta Phillips, co-chairman of Farm-City Week, presented Moore of Old Beech Mountain an award for the prize-winning Farm City Essay. Awards were presented to the Soil and Water Conservation Essay and Poster winners by Floyd Banner District Soil and Water Supervisor. Rachel Callender of Riverside School won first place, Ella Trivett of Crossnore Elementary won second place and Mary Beth Sumpter of Beech Mtn. Elementary won third place. Folk Singer Maggie Lauterer provided entertainment for the banquet.
30 years ago: The Nov. 12, 1992, edition of The AJT featured an article entitled, “Grandfather Mountain Highlanders to Appear in concert at LMC.” A free one-hour bagpipe concert will be performed in Lees-McRae College’s Evans Auditorium on Wednesday, Nov. 19.
20 years ago: The Nov. 14, 2002, edition of The AJT featured the article entitled, ”That time of year.” Christmas Tree workers off Miller’s Gap laid ricks of Fraser Firs onto low-boy trailers for transport to loading docks where they will be shipped to Lowes grocery stores throughout the region.
