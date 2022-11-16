50 years ago: The Nov. 16, 1972, edition of The AJT featured an article entitled, ”Beech Airport has taxi service.” Beech Mountain Airport has air taxi service seven days a week to Tri-City Airport in Tennessee, and from Tri-City back to Beech through Appalachian Flying Service, Inc. The flying service has four planes; a Cessna 180 which carries up to three persons, an Arrow which carries up to three persons with no baggage or two with baggage, a Cherokee Six which carries up to five with baggage, and a Twin Seneca which carries up to five persons. Flight may be arranged by calling Appalachian Flying Service.
40 years ago: The Nov, 18, 1982, edition of The AJT featured an article entitled “Motorists warned to remove frost from their car.” The nip in the morning air brings a reminder from NC Highway Patrol Commander John T. Jenkins stating that motorists who fail to remove frost from their car windows not only run the risk of an accident, but they also run the risk of a traffic citation. “NC law requires that the windshield rear and side windows of a vehicle be free from discoloration which impairs the driver’s vision or creates a hazard,” Colonel Jenkins said. “It is extremely dangerous to operate a vehicle with windows covered with frost.”
Motorists seen trying to drive while peering through a “peephole” in the frost can expect enforcement action from the Patrol. Jenkins suggests citizens anticipate frost at this time of year and cover all car windows at night. Otherwise, they should scrape all frost from car windows before starting out to their destination in the morning. “It’s also a good investment to ensure that the car’s cooling system has the right proportion of antifreeze in it,” Jenkins said. “This may save you from becoming stranded at a busy intersection in the middle of morning rush hour.”
30 years ago: The Nov. 19, 1992, edition of The AJT featured an article entitled “Ski Season Begins.” A familiar sound was heard most of the weekend in the Banner Elk area, as both Sugar and Beech mountains kicked in their snow guns to start off the 1992-93 ski season. Temperatures dropped during the night Thursday and stayed in the thirties for the weekends days, and in the twenties during the nights. This made for excellent conditions for both resorts to blow snow. By Monday morning both resorts were opened for operation. According to Sheila Fletcher of the Beech Mountain Ski Resort, this year is planned to be the best year yet for the resort. There are a variety of activities planned for the year, including the Nastar Race Driver competitions, Nastar races throughout the season, Winterfest 93, and a Winter Carnival in January, among other events. There of course are also the extra goodies always available during the season, including fine foods at the shops in the Village, ski apparel in the clothing shops, and group discounts available through the Group Sales Office. Sugar Mountain is proud to announce the appointment of Len Bauer as Ski School Director for the upcoming year. Bauer, a native of Raleigh, has been involved in ski instruction for 14 years, both in NC and in New England. Even though this is his first year as director at Sugar, he has been teaching here for seven years and has served the ski school as a supervisor and most recently as race coach. Boone native Lyons is stepping into the Ski patrol director’s position after having been one of the assistant directors for the past six years. He is trained in winter emergency care and has been patrolling at Sugar for a total of ten years.
