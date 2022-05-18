50 years ago: The May 4, 1972, edition of The AJT featured an article entitled “Cannon Memorial Physicians View Films of Chinese Surgery.” Currently, physicians at Cannon Memorial Hospital are viewing a special television program on “Acupuncture Anesthesia as Performed in the People’s Republic of China.” The program was program was produced by the Network for Continuing Medical Education and features Dr. Samuel Rosen, Clinical Professor of Otology Emeritus, Mount Sinai School of Medicine and Consulting Otologist, New York Eye and Ear Infirmary. Seen on the telecast are films of major surgery under acupuncture anesthesia taken on mainland China. Dr. Rosen’s observations about acupuncture and how it works are made from his personal experience of witnessing 15 such operations in China late in 1971. Cannon Memorial Hospital has been a regular participant in the Network for Continuing Medical Education for two years and receives this free service to keep physicians abreast of medical developments due to the support of Roche Laboratories. According to Dr. Charles E. Wiley, Chief of Staff, “Members of the Cannon Memorial Hospital medical staff are very conscious of their continuing education responsibilities and, NCME closed-circuit telecasts provide one important source of information in the hospital’s overall continuing education program.”
40 years ago: The April 29, 1982, edition of The AJT featured the article entitled “The 1982 World Fair May-October 1982, Knoxville, Tennessee USA.” Gene Hollifield, Ken Hoilman and Ricky Hollifield will be performing May 22 at Hayes Auditorium in Banner Elk and will be going to the World’s Fair on June 27.
30 years ago: The April 30, 1992, edition of The AJT featured the article entitled “Students to Perform at Carowinds.” May 9, 1992 is the big day! Sixth, seventh and eighth grade students from Elk Park, Minneapolis, Riverside and Beech Mountain have been preparing all year to perform at Carowinds Harmony Hall in a Choral Festival. Students will be judged by three professional musicians on such things as pitch accuracy, tone quality, rhythmic energy, stage presence and interpretation of music. Directors may choose whether to receive ratings and comments or comments only for their group. These students will be under the direction of Judy Shomaker and Karen Holtsclaw.
20 years ago: The May 2, 2002, edition of The AJT featured the article entitled ”Avery Middle School to present ‘Annie Jr.’” The cast, in order of appearance, includes: The Orphans: Molly- Jessica Atkins, Pepper- Brittany Burleson, Duffy- Robin Adams, Kate- Doris Calloway, Tessie- Kayla Clark, Julie- Deann Johnson, Annie- Ashley Benfield, Annie’s Understudy- Nicole Winegar, Miss Hannigan- Laura Wilde, Bundle McCloskey- Cody Young, Apple Seller- Will Chisholm, Dog Catcher- Nick Duncan, Sandy- Andrew Thompson, Lt. Ward- Cameron Carver, Grace Ferrell- Laura Gay, Drake- Gerald Daniels, Cecille- Leigha Farthing, Annette- Sara Bare, Mrs. Greer- Erika Hughes, Mrs. Ough- Nicole Winegar, Oliver Warbucks- Brain Fisher, Star-to-be- Kaitlyn Konz, Man in Brownstone Window- Chris Arnett, Usherette- Kaitlyn Konz, Radio Announcer- Ian Calloway, Rooster Announcer- Matthew Wimberly, Lily St. Regis- Cassie Vance, Sound effects- Ian Calloway, Bert Healy- Benjamin Crenshaw, Roosevelt- Nathaniel Loven, Louis Howe- Will Chisholm, Policeman- Nick Duncan, Servants and Pedestrians- 9th group- 8th grade group.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.