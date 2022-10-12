50 years ago: The Oct. 12, 1972, edition of The AJT featured an article entitled ”News from Big Horse Creek.” Miss Madge, Eliza and Buddy Erwin were shopping in Roan Mountain and Shell Creek, Tenn. Mr. Ike Erwin, Mrs. Buddy Erwin and children attend the rummage sale at Pleasant Hill last Saturday. Mrs. Buddy Erwin was visiting Mrs. Judy Carpenter, Mr. and Mrs. Loddie Hicks and Mrs. Fin Johnson of Squirrel Creek last week. Mr. Dave Hicks has been back in the hospital. Bud is at home now. Miss Karen Caraway has been on the sick list. Mr. and Mrs. Harold Johnson and son of Newton were visiting the community last week. Mr. and Mrs. Teddy Bowes, Mr. and Mrs. Sherman Pritchard, Jr. and family were visiting Mr. and Mrs. Georgia Bowes over the weekend. Mr. and Mrs. Curt Erwin and Sherry of Bluefield, Va., spent the weekend with Miss Eliza and Madge Erwin. Mr. and Mrs. Richard Buchanan and boys of Bluefield, Va., were visiting them over the weekend. Happy Birthday to Terry Erwin who was five years old on the first day of October. Mr. and Mrs. Buddy Erwin and family, Mr. and Mrs. Curt Erwin and Sherry, Mr. J.B. Grindstaff ate dinner with Miss Eliza and Madge Erwin. Mr. and Mrs. Marshall Pritchard and sons were visiting the Erwins Sunday evening. Mr. Zelzah McCoury was visiting Mrs. Madge Erwin and Wait Erwin and family Sunday.
40 years ago: The Oct. 11, 1982, edition of The AJT featured an article entitled “Jim and Jennie’s High Country Grass at World’s Fair.” Back to the World’s Fair for the fourth time by popular request were Jim and Jennie’s High Country Grass Band, representing Avery County, Watauga County, NC High Country Host, and NC Travel and Tourism. World’s Fair officials reported their show was one of the best crowd pleasers at the Fair and drew a large enthusiastic audience at each performance. Jim and Jennie’s High Country Grass has been picking bluegrass and country music for many years. You may have seen them at your favorite club or resort. They were the featured attraction at several resorts in NC and other states, including the Tweetsie Railroad Palace in Blowing Rock, NC, The Land of Oz on Beech Mountain, Maggie Valley, NC, Yellowstone National Park, Montana, Cypress Gardens, Fla., Syracuse, NY, Grandfather Mountain, Land Harbor, and Grandfather Golf and Country Club in Linville, NC. They have also performed for fairs and festivals all over the United States, Canada, Alaska and Japan. They were the first bluegrass group to perform for a governor’s inauguration in North Carolina. Jim and Jennie’s High Country Grass was chosen by the USO to tour Vietnam to entertain the troops there. They were well received when they took their bluegrass music to Washington, DC, where they performed for the Congress and Senate. They toured the Midwest with the American United Shows, and performed for the large rodeo circuits. Their show is entertaining as well as very close trio and duet harmony. The band is very versatile, each playing one or more instruments. Clogging, buck dancing and calling a good ole mountain square dance gets the audience going as they participate. During the winter months, the band performs in Florida, representing the Western NC High Country mountains and their own 275-acre music park and campground in Crossnore which opens May 1 thru Oct. 31 with bluegrass music and dancing every Saturday night, with scheduled county bluegrass and rock concerts all summer. While in Florida, they perform at the Florida State Fair, Cypress Gardens, Tarpon Springs and other fairs, festivals and resorts, also doing lots of television commercials and advertising.
30 years ago: The Oct. 15, 1992, edition of The AJT featured an article entitled “What is a woolly worm festival?” With the crisp chill of autumn in the air, the Banner Elk Area Chamber of Commerce, the Kiwanis Club of Banner Elk, and dozens of volunteers rush madly around preparing for the Woolly Worm Festival. The 15th annual festival is to be held October 16, 17, and 18, 1992. It’s sort of crazy, this business of racing woolly worms, but that’s the way we like it here in Banner Elk, the one stoplight town nestled in the Blue Ridge Mountains of NC. Is “crazy” the word? Well, it could just be. Where else on the planet could you find thousands of people gathered together to watch some furry little critter crawl up a string while their “owners” jump up and down and scream and holler? Where else could you find a first-aid station for woolly worms? When was the last time you were in a discussion about the best way to train, feed and love a woolly worm? And when was the last time you read a newspaper article about a controversy concerning woolly worm owners giving their worms steroids? It is not unusual at this time of year to enter a local business establishment only to hear the shopkeeper attempting to explain “the lure of the worm.” You know you are eavesdropping on a woolly worm conversation when you hear the visiting customer ask, “And you mean to say this is adults who do this?” Yes. People come from all over the world either to rent a worm from a local “worm merchant” or bring their own, usually well trained, to compete for the winning title. The first race is usually for kids. The adults stand by silently aside, afraid to laugh too loud (that would be bad manners, you know). But the first race is the only one where the children’s worms have a chance. For the following races (maybe as many as forty) throughout the day, these innocent children stare blankly at Grandpa as he cheers and jumps up and down.
20 years ago: The Oct. 17, 2002, edition of The AJT featured the article entitled “Hospital volunteers honored at luncheon.” The volunteers of Avery Health Care System, Inc. were honored recently at a celebration luncheon held at the Eseeola Lodge Pavilion. With over sixty people in attendance, the afternoon was a wonderful time of fellowship. Ann Gouge provided an excellent program of music for attendees, playing the violin since she was a child. Ms. Gouge is currently a member of the Johnson City Symphony Orchestra and also trains students in this beautiful art. The primary focus of this luncheon was to say thank you to this wonderful group of selfless givers. These incredible volunteers provide hundreds of hours each year throughout the health care system. Working at the hospital information desk, varying departments throughout the hospital, the gift shop as system partners and even in their own home, these dedicated individuals truly make a difference in the lives of countless others. They find volunteering to be rewarding and enriching in the midst of their busy lives and are truly appreciated.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.