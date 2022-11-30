50 years ago: The Nov. 30, 1972, edition of The AJT featured an article entitled “Site of New TRW Plant near Newland.” The early morning sun casts long shadows through the leafless trees near the site of the TRW land to be constructed here shortly. Heavy equipment is on the scene ready to start grading, weather permitting. The Mountain Land Industrial Corporation bought the land and will build the plant, leasing it to TRW with an option to buy. The building will contain 25,000 square feet, with 50,000 square feet for additional parking space. The plant will manufacture electrical components similar to the TRW Boone Plant, and will begin operations with 130 employees. The old TRW Plant near Estatoe Shopping Center will not be absorbed in the new plant, but hopes to expand on its present site. This plant assembles resistors for the Schick Hair Dryer.
40 years ago: The Dec. 2, 1982, edition of The AJT featured an article entitled “Hoyle Gunter Leaves Reins Sturdivant.” Hoyle Gunter has left Reins-Sturdivant in Newland after being associated with the funeral home for the past 18 years. Gunter was employed by Bill Laughridge until Laughridge sold the establishment last January to Gunter, Jim Beckman, and Roger Church. Gunter stated he sold his one-third. Gunter, who lives in Spruce Pine, did not say what he plans to do in the future, but said he wished to express his appreciation to all the people in Avery County. “I am going to miss them,” Gunter stated. “I have wonderful friends in Avery County who have just been great.”
30 years ago: The Dec. 3, 1992, edition of The AJT featured an article entitled “Therapists Attend Seminar.” Velma Greene, Certified Respiratory Therapist Technician (CRTT) Manager, Cardiorespiratory Department at Cannon Memorial Hospital, Rita Garland, CRTT and Betty Hoilman RTT, recently attended the Second Annual Mountain Air Symposium at the Johnson City Medical Center Hospital. The program covered current and future trends in respiratory care. The future roles of hospital personnel in patient focus care and gerontology was studied. Also an update was provided on several topics pertaining to management of the pulmonary patient. Eddie Greene, administrator at Cannon Memorial, commented, “This seminar is a good example of the value of Cannon’s recent affiliation with Johnson City Medical Center Hospital. Several groups of our employees have already taken advantage of training events at JCMCH. We continue to be excited about this affiliation and how it helps our hospital and ultimately the community.”
20 years ago: The Dec. 5, 2002, edition of The AJT featured the article entitled, ”The roots of our Thanksgiving.” Well, here we go again! It’s Thanksgiving time again. Millions of turkeys will be slain, along with a few home goers on the highways. The frenetic search for fulfillment continues. The roots of our Thanksgiving is not pilgrims and Plymouth Rock; it’s repentance. Our thanksgiving needs to center on an awareness of God’s mercy despite our weaknesses. As our weaknesses are so many, so should our thanks be. All of us need to examine ourselves and then praise him for our grace. Let us thank God for the opportunity we have to witness and be salt and light in this world. Let us thank God, who made the heavens and the earth and sustains them on a regular basis. Let us thank Him for His tender mercies and His loving kindness to us in our weakness. Let us thank God for forgiveness that’s available to us through Christ. Let us thank God for making us in His image, crowning us with His glory. Let us thank God for the freedoms we enjoy in this country, and let us pray we’ll never take our freedom for granted. Let us thank God we have His promise to never leave us alone; thus, we need to thank Him for the Holy Spirit, whom He has sent to sustain us and comfort us “in times like these.” Thank God not just during this week, but every week of every year until He comes, and then on into eternity! Thank God.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.