50 years ago: The April 12, 1973, edition of The Avery Journal published an article entitled “Avery Pays Homage To ‘All-American’ Son: Tommy Burleson Day.” Avery County will roll out the red carpet (figuratively speaking) Saturday when its “All-American Son,” Tommy Burleson, and the N.C. Wolfpack team come to Avery High.
It’s a special day set aside to honor the 7’4” basketball player who achieved such a measure of fame while still at Avery High, the top college teams in the country were wooing him. Tommy chose N.C. State and has been center for the Wolfpack three years. (The Wolfpack is the only undefeated team in this year’s ACC.) Last year, Tom was the source of great pride among Avery Countians when he was picked for the U.S. Olympic Team. He has been voted “All-American” player every year since being with the Wolfpack and was voted Most Valuable Player in the ACC for 1973.
The events of Tommy Burleson Day begin at 4 p.m. with a “Meet the Wolfpack” session. This will be followed by a buffet-style dinner prepared by the Mistress of the Mountains Chapter of the Eastern Star, from 5:45 until 7 p.m.
The program begins at 7:30 with an introduction by Lee V. Dages, outgoing president of the Avery County Jaycees. Arthur Smith, well-known country and Western entertainer, will act as emcee. A welcome will be given by Richard Bracey, and Edwin C. Guy, Commander of the N.C. Highway Patrol, will present a letter from Governor Holshouser.
Hugh Morton will introduce the evening’s speaker, the Honorable Roy A. Taylor, Congressman for the 11th District. Taylor’s speech will be followed by comments by Billy Packer, ACC sports announcer, who will introduce Norman Sloan, head coach of the N.C. State Wolfpack.
Introduction of the Wolfpack team members follows, then the introduction of Tommy Burleson and his family. Tommy will be presented with an award to be hung in the gym at Avery High.
A letter of proclamation by Floyd Banner, Chairman of the Board of County Commissioners, will be presented, with mountain-style Square Dancing with music provided by Floyd Banner’s band. Tommy Burleson Day is sponsored by the Avery County Jaycees.
30 years ago: The April 15, 1993 edition of The AJT included an article entitled “CPR Techniques Taught At ACHS.” Students at Avery County High School were able to get a firsthand look at how C.P.R. is performed and the techniques of the Heimlich maneuver in a recent training session sponsored by Sloop Memorial Hospital.
Brenda McClellan, EMT-1 and C.P.R. instructor from the Avery Central Rescue Squad and Respiratory Therapist at Sloop, took time to give instruction to students in Mr. Vance’s Job Readiness Training class on how to perform the Heimlich maneuver in the event that someone was choking.
Techniques on Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation (C.P.R.) were also taught to the students. Although the students did not receive certification in C.P.R., as not enough time was available for the full training program which totals six hours worth of training, they were able to observe how the procedures are carried out in the event that someone was suffering a heart attack.
McClellan also spent a good portion of the class explaining to the students causes of heart attacks and ways to avoid them and other health problems. As McClellan stated, “I concentrate strongly on the risk factors, how to prevent a heart attack early. It is much easier for a student in their teens to quit smoking or take control of their diet than it is for an adult in their thirties or forties. I stress this very strongly to these kids in hopes that they will take better measures to take care of themselves.”
Risk factors leading up to a heart attack were explained in the course, including the dangers of smoking, dietary habits and cholesterol levels, foods to favor and foods to avoid, and the dangers of smokeless tobacco as well.
Mannequins were brought into the class by McClellan to aid in demonstrating the techniques of C.P.R. and giving aid to someone who is choking. The students were able to get hands-on training, learning where the heart is located, and where C.P.R. is performed most effectively. McClellan plans to attend more classes in the future to help make students aware of, and possibly certify, students in the practices of C.P.R.
20 years ago: The April 17, 2003, edition of The AJT published an article entitled “Detectives investigate prison death.” The Avery County Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating the death of an individual at the Avery/Mitchell Correctional Facility near the Avery/Mitchell county line. Deputies were dispatched to the facility in the early morning hours of Wednesday, April 9, to find an inmate who had died while in his cell.
The inmate had been incarcerated in April of 1996 for Second Degree Sexual Offense and was originally sentenced to 14 years and 11 months in the custody of the North Carolina Department of Corrections, however, the inmate had a projected release date of December 2006.
When investigators arrived at the facility, they discovered the inmate alone in his cell with what appeared to be some type of homemade drug paraphernalia. Detectives investigating the case identified the object by its commonly known street slang, “Carburetor,” basically a crushed soda can that has some holes poked into it so the user can smoke an illicit substance through it.
Although the substance that the inmate was allegedly using at the time of his death has not been identified, officers commented that it may have been some type of drug. The substance sample was sent off for chemical spectro analysis at the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation laboratory in Raleigh.
