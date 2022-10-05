50 years ago: The Oct. 5, 1972, edition of The AJT featured an article entitled “News from Squirrel Creek.” Sorry I haven’t gotten my news in for sometime. We send our prayers to Mrs. Julie Wright. She is very sick and in Banner Elk Hospital. Also, we send our prayers to Uncle John Greer, who is in Crossnore Hospital. We hope they will soon be home. We send congratulations to Debbie Daniels and Phillips Cook, who were married Saturday. Hope they will have a long happy life. Mr. and Mrs. Hall’s visitors were Mrs. George Shroupe and Gerald Shroupe. They are from Oregon. I can’t get out and get much news, so I send my love and prayers to Basker Hughes, who is shut in, and to all the sick. May God bless them.
40 years ago: The Oct. 7, 1982, edition of The AJT featured an article entitled “Governor’s Awards Given.” Several Avery Countians were honored for volunteerism by Governor James B. Hunt at the Governor’s Volunteer Awards ceremony Saturday in Asheville. Several hundred volunteers from 36 Western North Carolina counties received volunteer pins and certificates of recognition in a special program at First Baptist Church. Mrs. Jennie Sue Dearmin McNeely received recognition as the outstanding Senior Citizen Volunteer for her volunteer work at Garrett Memorial Hospital. For outstanding community volunteer organization, Garrett Memorial Hospital Volunteers received a certificate with Mrs. Ruby Nyberg accepting the award on behalf of the group. Mr. Danny Shelton received the award for outstanding individual human service. Mrs. McNeely produced a big chuckle from the crowd when, while receiving the award, asked Governor Hunt if she could kiss him. Governor Hunt responded, “Only if I can kiss you back!” Other Garrett Memorial Hospital Volunteers attending the ceremonies were Mrs. Helen Ort, Mrs. Frankie Ownby, Mrs. Mary Pritchard, Mrs. Martha Pyatte, close friend of Mrs. McNeely, and Mrs. Jimmie Baswell, Garrett’s volunteer coordinator.
30 years ago: The Oct. 8, 1992, edition of The AJT featured an article entitled “Tom Huskins Retires From Grandfather Mtn.” Tom Huskins, who began work at Grandfather Mountain 38 years ago selling tickets and rose to the rank of General Manager, retired as of the end of September. “I took early retirement after a wonderful career at Grandfather Mountain,” Huskins said, “in order to spend more time with my family and to the service of Avery County. My work at Grandfather took seven days a week and ten hours a day. I needed time to be more involved in my church, to do things with my family, to help the Crossnore Fire Department and to relax. I might even take in an extra car race or two!” There were many tears shed in the office and all over the Mountain with Tom’s announcement. Hugh Morton, President of Grandfather Mountain, said, “Tom Huskins has been a fine representative for Grandfather Mountain for many years. We have never had an employee work harder or be more involved in helping the people of Avery County through his work at the Mountain. Tom cares a lot about others. There isn’t anything he wouldn’t do to help Grandfather Mountain or a fellow employee. We will miss him, but now he has the free time he never had before to do some of the things he has always wanted to do.” Under Huskins’ direction as General Manager of Grandfather Mountain, the attraction went from a seasonal operation to a year-round one, which added several local residents to the full-time payroll. Also, Huskins used his expertise to help oversee the construction of the Mountain’s new $2.5 million Nature Museum. Perhaps Huskins’ ability to run Grandfather Mountain was most valuable during special events such as the Highland Games and Singing on the Mountain when he had to deal with numerous logistical matters in addition to the heavy traffic. Even though he has taken early retirement, Huskins will still be closely involved with Grandfather Mountain in long-range planning and community relations.
20 years ago: The Oct. 10, 2002, edition of The AJT featured the article entitled “Roy Jaynes, Tater King.” For 20 years now, Roy Jaynes has been diggin’ up potatoes this time of year in Newland — before with a team of horses and now with an impressive “potato digger” that just spits them right out of the ground. The family says it is just short of a miracle they have any potatoes to sell this year since the vines turned black after the late freeze last May. “Everybody called and said you may as well plow them up now because they’re not going to make it, but they did,” said Jaynes’ wife, Diane. The potatoes made it and, in the weeks past, with the help of his son Jerry, Jaynes has been busy getting them out of the ground. He goes down each section, plowing the potatoes that he sells to locals and individuals from all over the Southeast. Over the years, Jaynes’ potatoes have been bought from individuals from Florida to Georgia to Tennessee. Jaynes plants five acres of potatoes in the spring, digs them up in the fall and has made quite a business of it since he retired. Last year, his potato won the Avery Hardware “biggest potato” contest when his grandson Jarod entered one of his grandfather’s crops in the contest. Jaynes’ potatoes have been recognized for much longer than that. He and his father started growing more potatoes than the family needed 20 years ago. Since then, the field and technology have expanded every year. Until 1990, Jaynes used a team of Belgian horses to plow the potatoes. He bought a potato digger eight years ago and is now on this second machine. For the season Jaynes is a full-time farmer with nearly an acre of pumpkins and a partnership of 17 acres of Christmas trees.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.