50 years ago: The April 20, 1972, edition of The AJT featured an article entitled “Avery Square Dancers Appear in France.” North Carolina is famous for many things and places. Among them are now listed Kay Wilkins’ champion Avery County Square Dancers. They have just returned from Paris, France.
Last year, Mrs. Hubert Hayes, wife of the late Hubert Hayes, founder of the Mountain Youth Jamboree in Asheville, was elected into membership of the International Festivals Association with home offices in Minneapolis, Minn. About the same time, the Avery County Square Dancers won the championship title of both Smooth and Clog Square Dancing at the Mountain Youth Jamboree. Immediately, other appearances were scheduled. It was not until the French Class of Avery Central High School decided to study in France this month, that it became known that five or six of the dance team would be going — and a move was initiated immediately to include all of the dance team and special arrangements were started for personal appearance while there.
Col. Paul Rockwell, a native of Asheville a friend of the Jamboree, is also a brother to the late Kiffin Rockwell, also an Asheville native and the second man to lose his life in World War II, started the wheels rolling and assisted Mrs. Hayes in contacting Vagn G. Callen, Secretary General of the American Legion in Paris, with regard to a personal appearance while there. A reply was sent immediately to Mrs. Hayes, giving full instructions, along with the time and date this International Group would appear.
His letter was followed immediately by another letter of welcome by Mr. C.C. Miller, Commander of the American Legion Paris Post 1. As it turned out, Commander Miller is a native of Granite Falls. The procedure to most any event in a foreign country honoring a friendly nation must be carried and timed perfectly, and so was this event. Not only were the Secretary General and Commander Miller present, but other high-ranking officials, including members of The American Embassy, The Color Guard, American Boy Scouts and Girl Scouts and Mayor, and representatives of the French Air Force joined in the welcoming ceremonies.
With Mrs. Wilkins and Secretary General Callen, they marched two by two to the crypt where Kiffin Rockwell was laid to rest at 11 a.m. on the morning of April 1, a small box containing some soil from North Carolina was placed on his grave. Also a wreath of flowers carried by mrs. Wilkins and the computer were placed on the crypt. It may have been something new to Paris, but having seen the Avery County Square Dancers perform both in smooth and clog, we feel it will be a lasting memory for those who packed the Grand Ballroom at the Pershing Hall Memorial Building.
40 years ago: The April 22, 1982, edition of The AJT featured the article entitled “Heaton News.” Our Sunday attendance was broken again Sunday, as 138 was out for Sunday School. Curtis Martin was really happy; not just smiling, but happy all over. So sorry to learn that Chester Moody and Penny Partington have to go to the hospital. We hope and pray that nothing seriously wrong will be discovered. So very glad that Mrs. Ann Trivett is home from the hospital.
Our Revival closed Sunday. Everyone seems to think it was a wonderful success, as a big crowd was out every night. A number were baptized Sunday and a fellowship dinner after services was the climax, and everyone seemed to enjoy that so much. We enjoyed the special music every night of the revival meeting. We wouldn’t even try to say which was the best, because all of it was very good. We just thank God that we were able to enjoy it.
We have missed Pauline and Robert Lawrence and Minnie Turbyfill at church. They are all on the sick list. We are praying that you can be back with us soon... Bynum and Edna Brewer visited the Stewart Statons Sunday evening and attended church with Virgina and Stewart. Edna said they had a wonderful time. The cemetery committee will have a meeting at the fellowship hall on Thursday evening at 7:15 p.m. on April 29th. The public is asked to attend if they can. We really enjoyed the ramp festival at Times Square Diner Saturday evening. Chuck Oaks and his band was making music. They are really good; everyone was so good.
30 years ago: The April 16, 1992, edition of The AJT featured the article entitled “ER Expansion Complete at Sloop.’’ The Emergency Room expansion and renovation project at Sloop Memorial Hospital is complete. The new area was occupied on Friday, April 10, and is in full operation. During the past two years, emergency room visits at Sloop Memorial Hospital have increased 23 percent. The expansion and renovation of the existing area now provides additional minor treatment areas, a cardiac treatment area and a trauma area, and also an area is designated for orthopedic emergencies. A new waiting area was added providing a comfortable and quiet place for concerned family members. Additional restrooms are housed in the new waiting area also.
According to Don Grinar, FNP Director of Emergency Service at Sloop Memorial, “patients will be treated more efficiently and family members will be made more comfortable in the new surroundings. That is why we are here; the patient always comes first.’ Sloop Memorial Hospital appreciated the support of the community during this project. The hospital is constantly changing to better serve the needs of the community.
20 years ago: The April 4, 2002, edition of The AJT featured the article entitled ”Mop bucket almost causes fatal accident.” Two individuals from Plumtree were quickly whisked to Cannon Memorial by ambulances on Wednesday when they suffered serious injuries resulting from falls caused by a mop bucket. The mop bucket was carelessly placed by a janitorial worker in a high traffic zone of a corridor.
According to witnesses of the event, the person had tripped over the bucket and landed on a hard surface. The fall apparently did not result in any injuries. However when the second individual stubbed over the first to fall, for some odd reason, none of the witnesses bothered to mention to the second person that the first person was sprawled on the floor, causing injuries to the head and neck of the first person and severe back injuries to the second. Everyone responded to the event and moved the people to the waiting ambulances. The ambulance then transported the victims to the hospital, where they were treated and released for their injuries. Although no one died, we thought it was worth mentioning.
