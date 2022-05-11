50 years ago: The April 27, 1972, edition of The AJT featured an article entitled “Here and There with Louise.” “Grow old along with me! The best is yet to be, The last of life, For which the first was made; Our times are in His hand who saith, ‘A whole I planned; Youth shows but half; Trust God, See all nor be afraid!’” On Sunday afternoon, April 23, the children of Mr. and Mrs. Tillman Calhoun, bearing loads of goods, gathered in their parents’ home to celebrate their their sixty- eight wedding anniversary. I was happy to be a guest and I went a little early so that I might talk with this remarkable old couple. I found Mr. and Mrs. Calhoun serenely waiting in the living room of their old farmhouse in Calhoun Hollow. A house once beaming with life when their eight children were growing up, now grown quiet and peaceful, as one by one the children made nests of their own. Mr. Calhoun, now eighty-seven years old, was born in what was then Mitchell County, now Avery. His parents were Barney and Rachel Calhoun, who came from Ashe County. Mr. Tillman had a little schooling in a little log schoolhouse where he learned mostly the three R’s: reading, riting and rithmetic. He worked on the railroad, over which the Tweetsie ran, and farmed tools. Mrs. Calhoun, eighty-four years old, was Lissie Jane Lewis, whose mother was from Tennessee, and whose father was raised in the lower part of what was Mitchell County. Her father moved to the back side of Belview and she attended Cranberry School for a while. To this union were born eight children of whom are still living. She says all she can do now is to try to keep the house decent for anyone to come (I hope I can do as good a job when I’m 84). Mr. Calhoun makes a small garden and she puts up the produce. I asked her what she thought of the present generation and I loved her answer. She said, “People around us are as good as they ever were; no worse.” No pessimism there.
There are 12 grandchildren, 19 great-grandchildren and one great-great grandchild who was present. Those present were Mr. and Mrs. Bill Calhoun and Jerry; Mr. and Mrs. Don Calhoun and Edward Calhoun and family; Mr. and Austin Calhoun; Mr. and Mrs. Amos Cornett; Mr. and Mrs. Larry Burleson and baby; Mrs. B.A. Calhoun, and this, Louise. Those who could not come were Mr. and Mrs. Emmett Johnson of Canton, Ohio; Mr. and Mrs. Henry Calhoun of Canton, Ohio; Mr. and Mrs. Jack Calhoun of Charlotte, and grandchildren in South Carolina, Florida, Hawaii, Pennsylvania, Tennessee and Ohio.
When I talked with those wonderful old people, whose kind are the salt of the earth, I was impressed with their warmth and friendliness. I felt an atmosphere of love and contentment with each other and with life as they found it. They are parents whom their children have every right to be proud of and they are proud of their children. “None of our children have ever been in trouble,” Mrs. Calhoun said.
“God keep my heart attuned to laughter when youth is done; When all the days are gray days, coming after the earth, the sun. Ah! Keep me then from bitterness from grieving when life seems cold; God keep me always loving and believing as I grow old.”
40 years ago: The April 29, 1982, edition of The AJT featured the article entitled “Brenda McKinney Chosen Secretary of the Year.” Ms. Brenda McKinney was chosen Secretary of the Year at the annual National Secretaries Luncheon at the Banner Elk Holiday Inn April 20. Ms. McKinney was chosen from among 20 top contestants whose employers had submitted letters as to why they thought their secretary should be chosen Secretary of the Year.
Following are the top 20 concontenders; all of whom were presented a red rose by Robert Cratch of the Holiday Inn: Madeline P. Horney of the Agricultural Extension Service, Leslie Farrell of Appalachian Realty, Sandy Buchanan of Avery County Schools, Freda Gibson of Avery County Sheriff’s Department, Gay Buchanan of Beech Mountain School, Sherry Freeman of Elk Park Elementary School, Betty D. Ford of Grandfather Enterprises Inc., Marcye Estep of Grandfather Enterprises Inc., Nelta Andrews of Grandfather Mountain, Jimmie Braswell of Garrett Memorial Hospital, Inc., Charlotte Wilson of Holston Presbytery Camp, Pat Bentley, Linda King and Libby Farthing of Lees-McRae College, Frances Banner of Linville Land Harbor, Diana Donovan of Multisystems Service Co. Inc., Nolamae Cook of Robert C. Smith, MD, PA. office, Bonnie Whitener of Sugar Mountain Resort, Inc., Jane Eggers of Sword’s Cleaning and Carpet Service. Approximately 200 attended the event which featured a fashion show sponsored by local dress shops and door prizes donated by local area businesses. Ms. McKinney was presented a plaque and a bouquet of red roses, beside the grand prize of two nights at the Holiday Inn Airport in Knoxville, Tenn., during the World’s Fair.
30 years ago: The April 23, 1992, edition of The AJT featured the article entitled “Governor Declares Avery County a Disaster Area.” Flash flooding ripped through Avery County early Tuesday morning, taking out secondary roads, bridges, pavement, and private bridges. Numerous slides closed 25 percent of the roads and at press time, some of the side roads were still closed, including New Hanging Rock, Upper Roaring Creek, Mollies Branch, Upper Powdermill, Cable, Ivy Heights, Barlow, Elk River (lower end), Elk River Road, and Lower Bend. Just at daybreak, the water receded at Lower Bent.
The flood occurred after a steady rain begin around 1 a.m. on April 20, according to Thomas Huskins III of Grandfather Mountain until April 20, at 3 p.m., with a measured 2.9“ of rainfall. At the same period, from April 20 to 21, Huskins reported a rainfall of 7.5” and rain still falling. Bridge abutments were washed out on Powdermill, Roaring Creek, Birchfield Creek, Puckett Rd. Henson Creek and Little Henson Creek, Ivy Heights, Substation Rd., Mike Greene Rd., Little Horse Creek Rd. and others that could not be seen until the water receded.
Old timers likened the flood to the flood of 1940, when Tweetsie Railroad tracks and abutments were washed out in Avery County. At 11 a.m. on Tuesday, April 21, Governor Jim Martin declared Avery County a Disaster Area. Men who were with the Avery County DOT as far back as 1977 say this is the worst flood damage they have seen since they have been employed with the DOT.
At Buck Hill Campground in Spear, one camper, and possibly two, exploded and burned when a 250-gallon propane tank washed between the campers and ignited. The fire department was unable to reach the campers because of the high water. At Secluded Valley Campground, near Ingalls, rescue workers used a boat to evacuate an elderly couple. Said officer David Dellinger of the Avery County Sheriff’s Department, weary-eyed form pulling a double shift: “Thank God no one was injured in the flood!”
20 years ago: The April 11, 2002, edition of The AJT featured the article entitled ”Science Fair winners named.” Winners have been named for the Avery County Schools county wide science fair, held at the Land Harbor recreation building recently. Each school submitted entries which were placed in two divisions, Elementary and Middle School. First place winners in the elementary group were Hayden Blackburn (“Temperature Retention of Rocks”) and Keegan Skeate (“A Tale of Two Streams”), both of Banner Elk Elementary. Named to honorable mention were Taylor Lacey, Newland; Jared Clark, Caroline Crenshaw and Kiley Webb, Crossnore; Matthew Hartley and Taylor Jones, Banner Elk. Middle school winners were Cranberry Middle School’s Brittany Wilson and Amber Stafford and Avery Middle School’s Ben Crenshaw, Katie Banks, Zach Hodgin, and Sam Hess.
