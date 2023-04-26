50 years ago: The April 25, 1973 edition of The AJT featured an article entitled “Ruth Calloway, Bill Wilkins, Woman and Man of Year.” Ruth Calloway of Newland was chosen Woman of the Year, and Bill Wilkins of Plumtree the Man of the Year, at the Annual Chamber of Commerce Banquet at Avery High Tuesday night.
Awards to Boy and Girl of the Year went to Rodney Crenshaw, son of Mr. and Mrs. Rodger Crenshaw of Linville Falls, and Marty Smith, daughter of Dr. and Mrs. E. H. Smith of Crossnore.
Speaker for the evening was Congressman James T. Broyhill of the 10th District, former Congressman for this area before it was redistricted.
Broyhill congratulated the recipients of the awards for their unselfish service to others and said this was a good example of the true American spirit that made this country great.
He said the American spirit was evidenced by the reception given to our returning POW’s and their actions should serve as an inspiration to all good Americans.
He added many had too many complaints and too little praise for the great country we live in.
Congressman Broyhill was accompanied by his wife, Louise.
Miss ACHS, Cindy Kramer, entertained the group with a tap dance routine, and Miss Mayland, Lou Ann Banks, sang two numbers.
Floyd Banner, Man of the Year for 1972, gave a resume of the progress made in the county during the past year, and the meeting was conducted by Rev. Philip Evaul, President of the Chamber.
Food for the Banquet was prepared by the High School PTA.
30 years ago: On April 28, 1993, The AJT covered a storied called “Betty Shirley Named Secretary of the Year.”
When Marie Bledsoe, Director of the Avery County Department of Social Services, was preparing to attend the Secretaries Day Luncheon last Wednesday, Betty Shirley told Ms. Bledsoe she would stay and answer the phone while the other secretaries went.
Ms. Bledsoe insisted that Ms. Shirley go with them. Betty Shirley was unaware that Ms. Bledsoe had nominated her for Secretary of the Year until the announcement was made at the Banner Elk Holiday Inn that Ms. Shirley had won.
“I was really stunned,” said Betty Shirley, who has been with the Department of Social Services for almost 29 years.
As Secretary of the Year, Ms. Shirley received a plaque, a three-day trip, a $50 gift certificate from Shoppes on the Square, and a bouquet of pink roses.
In her letter of nomination for Ms. Shirley, Marie Bledsoe stated, “She is an invaluable employee, both for the Department and for Avery County. On September 1, 1989, Ms. Shirley was promoted to Administrative Assistant.
Bledsoe spoke of Ms. Shirley’s dedication and how she presently has a year of accumulated sick leave. “On one occasion, Ms. Shirley accidentally fell while taking a foster child to the Health Department. Instead of being concerned about her injuries, she was worried that the foster child might blame herself or feel guilty. Ms. Shirley returned to work with a broken foot and wrist.”
Ms. Bledsoe told of Ms. Shirley’s numerous responsibilities within the agency, including monthly and quarterly reports which ensure accurate and timely reimbursement for the county. In last year’s annual audit, Ms. Shirley was recognized by the auditors for the accuracy of her work. She also has regular clerical duties and helps at the front desk, whenever necessary.
“Ms. Shirley is versatile and always willing to help other staff when necessary,” Ms. Bledsoe said, adding, “Whenever there is a vacancy, or someone is overloaded, Ms. Shirley is always willing to help insure that clients are not disadvantaged due to an overload within our agency.”
“Ms. Shirley knows all aspects of the agency. She has a depth of knowledge that is crucial to the operation of our agency. In my absence, Ms. Shirley is in charge of the agency. The agency continues to run very smoothly and trust her explicitly,” said Ms. Bledsoe.
“I have always tried to help people,” Betty Shirley said, after being named Secretary of the Year. “A person doesn’t know when they could be on the other side of the desk.”
Betty Shirley has lived in Newland all her life. She attended Newland High School and Business College in Asheville. She is the daughter of the late George and Bertha Shirley. She has one sister, Georgia McClain, of Newland, and a brother, Ed Shirley.
20 years ago: The April 24, 2003 edition of The Avery Journal featured the article “Beloved Beech Mountain storyteller Ray Hicks dies at age 80.”
The High Country lost one of its most loved residents when renowned storyteller Ray Hicks died Sunday, April 20. The 80-year-old Hicks had battled prostate cancer for two years.
Hicks spent his life on top of Beech Mountain in the house in which he was born and reared. He could have traveled widely because his stories were in worldwide demand. Instead, he chose to remain close to home where the people who wanted to hear his stories came to him.
Hicks was designated a National Treasure by the Smithsonian Museum and was a winner of both a National Heritage Fellowship Award and a North Carolina Folk Heritage Award. His forte was telling stories that had been passed down for generations in the southern Appalachian Mountains.
He was the subject of books, films and audio tapes that preserved the oral traditions of the mountains. Hicks was featured in the PBS series “The Story of English,” because of his mountain vocabulary that was flavored with the phrasing and accents of the early English and Scots-Irish immigrants to the High Country. Visitors to the region usually had a little difficulty understanding Hicks’ accent!
Jack Tales, which combined fairy tale elements with the realistic trappings of the mountain culture, were his specialty. In the Jack Tales, a boy named Jack had numerous adventures confronting giants, witches and such. These tales could run on for an hour or more.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.