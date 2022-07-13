50 years ago: The July 13, 1972 edition of The AJT featured an article titled “Crossnore Fireman Best Scottish Athletes.” The Highland Games held Saturday and Sunday with the gathering of the Scottish Clans drew worldwide attention with thousands coming from every corner of the world. But to Avery Countians the highlight of the Games is when our two local fire departments, from Newland and Crossnore, have the Tug-O-War. These volunteer firemen responsible for saving lives and property in our county stand mighty tall in our sight. This year, for the second year in a row, the Crossnore fireman bested Newland, then were challenged by the Scottish athletes, led by Bill Bangert from Champ, Missouri.
40 years ago: The July 7, 1982, edition of The AJT featured an article entitled, “‘82 Highland Games start Saturday, July 10.” The 1982 Games have created unprecedented international interest. Attending as guest of honor from across the globe are Captain Robert Wolrige Gordon, President and Convener of the House of Gordon, whose family has lived in the same Esslemont Home since 1769; The honorable Sir Lyell McEwin, an 85-year-old Australian political leader and long-time member of the Adelaide Highland Games, who is making his 12,000-mile pilgrimage to Grandfather Mountain from St. Peters, South Australia; Roderick Wilson MacNeil, oldest son of Ian Roderick MacNeil of Barra, 46th Chief of Clan MacNeil and Asian history scholar presently studying law at Harvard; Lt. Col. Gordon Leggett, Chairman of Clan Donald Council of Canada; Mrs. Lettie McNeil, Guiding Light of Clan McNeil Association of Edinburgh; and Peter Maxwell Stewart of Traquair and President of Clan Stewart Society of Edinburgh...The Scottish Television Network is sending over a full crew to film the Games for a documentary to be shown in the Home Country, and the Scottish press will also be on hand to give the Games complete coverage.”
30 years ago: The July 15, 1992 edition of The AJT featured an article entitled “County Experiences Blackout.” All of Avery County was without electricity Saturday for over two hours following an electrical malfunction at the Cranberry Substation. According to Mountain Electric authorities, an electrical arrestor shorted out causing a county-wide power failure. The arrestor was internally damaged making it very hard to be damaged at an earlier date by lightning and started an internal breakdown from there.
The delay in getting the power turned back on was due to getting the equipment to the scene needed to repair the arrestor. Employees worked as quickly as they could to restore power.
The timing of the power failure could not have been much worse as the area was packed with tourists visiting the High Country and the Highland Games. Spectators and participants alike at the Games suffered as there was no power for the P.A. system, and worse, no power to bring water to the mountain for concession stands and drinks. The temperature was above 90 degrees on Saturday, and in the hot sun, cold liquids became a big demand.
Area restaurant and business owners lost a large amount of business due to the power failure.
20 years ago: The July 10, 2002, edition of The AJT featured an article entitled “Rich History Precedes the Grandfather Mountain Highland Games & Gathering of Scottish Clans: Grandfather Legends Agnes MacRae Morton and Alick MacRae Leave a Legacy in the Highlands.”
The MacRae Meadows of Grandfather Mountain have been the site for 47 Highland Games, have left a legacy in the meadows. The Meadows were first inhabited by Alick MacRae, a Scottish immigrant who came to North Carolina in 1883. Before coming to North Carolina, Alick lived in “MacRae Country” in Kintail, Ireland. While in Ireland, MacRae concentrated his energy into his two talents of bagpiping and fishing. As a young man, his talent in piping built him a reputation but he needed a vocation to provide an income. So he turned to fishing. He operated a fishing boat between Glenelg, the Isle-of-Skye, and the Outer Isles until he married Mary Ann MacLennan and had a family.
In 1883 see, the family decided to find a new more successful life in North Carolina. Afterwards, Alick purchased land next to the turnpike and built a home for which he used as a boarding house. The MacRae house overlooked the field in which Alec kept a flock of sheep. This field soon took on Alick’s name to become MacRae Meadows and is now used to host the Highland Games track and field events.
While the name of the field is a tribute to the fishermen from Glenelg, the field also serves as a memorial to the woman who helped to establish the first Highland Games, Agnes MacRae Morton. Mrs. Morton, born on October 7, 1897, grew up in the mountains where she soon discovered her Scottish heritage as well as the MacRae Meadows. She fell in love with both and as a result, felt inspired to create the Highland Games.
