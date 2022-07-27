Farmer with turkey

The July 30, 1992 edition of The Avery Journal-Times featured Ted Farmer of the Hughes community with one of the turkeys he bagged last spring in Ashe County. Farmer, who is a member of both local and National Wild Turkey Federations, said, “I was not going to send these pictures to The Avery Journal, but I had to take this opportunity to pay a tribute to a great bird that has made a tremendous comeback, made possible only by efforts of local sportsmen and the Wildlife Association.”

