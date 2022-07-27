50 years ago: The July 27, 1972 edition of The AJT featured an article entitled “Trains for Olympics.” Avery’s Tommy Burleson is undergoing rigorous training with the U.S. Olympic Basketball Team in Hawaii in preparation for the upcoming world Olympics in Munich, Germany. The team was selected from 64 tryouts in Colorado Springs in June. The team practiced two nights at Stanford University, and were measured for their uniforms before leaving for Hawaii July 13, from San Francisco. In Hawaii they are competing with military teams, as there are no college teams this time of year they could compete with. The team will return to the U.S. August 4 and play four games before leaving for Munich August 18. They will play the Cougars August 15 in the Greensboro Coliseum.
40 years ago: The July 29, 1982 edition of The AJT featured an article entitled “Sixth Annual ‘On The Square’ Arts Festival.” Only a few more days until the sixth annual ‘On The Square’ Arts Festival gets underway! You won’t want to miss any of the exciting events and activities going on this Saturday July 31. Sponsored by the Avery Arts Council, this year’s Festival will not only feature all types of art forms, but also quite a list of entertainment and performers.
The Lynch Puppeteers from Dallas, N.C. will be performing “The Little Rabbit that Who Wanted Red Wings.” They were a huge success at last year’s Arts Festival, too.
Dancer Jane Wesemann will again delight audiences with ballet and jazz. This year she will have two other dancers performing with her: Marie-Louise Bowen, a former company soloist with the Work Center of Dance of Rotterdam, Holland, and Maryanne Adams, who has taught Creative Movement in the Avery County Schools for the past two years. All three dancers have performed with the Appalachian Dance Assembly.
The Riverside Smooth Dancers, under the direction of Debbie Ward, will be performing on Saturday along with the Katy-Dids, directed by Miss Kay Wilkins. The Avery County Cloggers will also be featured. And you won’t want to miss the Bannermen Band from Avery County.
By now, everyone has surely heard of the tethered hot air balloon that will be at this year’s Festival. The balloon will be on display (uninflated) all afternoon, with the actual inflation beginning at 5 p.m. Some lucky people will have the opportunity to ride in it. So plan on attending the Avery Arts Council’s sixth annual “On the Square” Arts Festival in the middle of Newland, Saturday, July 31.
30 years ago: The July 30, 1992 edition of The AJT featured an article entitled “Pro Wrestlers Come to Avery County.” Avery High School will be the staging ground for a no-holds-barred, all-out battle of the titans on Monday, August 10, at 7 p.m. as Smoky Mountain Wrestling comes to town.
Sponsored by the Avery County Youth Sports and Avery County Little League, this televised event will feature numerous wrestling stars from the Smoky Mountain territory in single and tag-team action.
The main event will feature Jim Cornette’s “Heavenly Bodies,” Stan Lane and Tom Prichard, against “The Fantastics,” Bobby and Jackie Fulton, in a Smoky Mountain title match. Ricky Morton and Robert Gibson square off against Robert Fuller and Jimmy Golden in other tag-team action.
“Mr. Wonderful” Paul Orndorff will see just how wonderful he is against the “Hands of Stone” Ronnie Garvin in singles bout competition. Also appearing in the 10-match event will be Brian Lee, Tim Horner, “Killer” Kyle, Danny Davis, Dixie Dy-No-Mite, and The Dirty White Boy.
20 years ago: The August 1, 2002 edition of The AJT featured an article entitled “Ralph Gwaltney: The man who brought the blueberry to the high mountains.” Forty-three years ago, the Agriculture Extension Service told Ralph Gwaltney, a local real estate agent at the time, that it was not possible. According to the service, blueberry bushes had to grow in moist, sandy soil. According to Gwaltney, along with his partner George Bunch, he grew the first crop of blueberry bushes in this area on a 12-acre lot on Beech Mountain.
Gwaltney and Bunch hired local students to pick the berries. They would then package and sell the berries to Winn-Dixie. The Gwaltney-Bunch farm was the first commercial blueberry farm in the mountains. Gwaltney recalled that “you won’t get rich but you could make a little money” about the blueberry business. Soon however, the success of the farm grew and word reached the Piedmont.
In 1965, the Winston-Salem Journal & Sentinel wrote: “Here 12 acres of blueberry fields have been developed into such an eye-catching view on rolling hills in a high country mountain valley that ‘Blueberry Hill’ has become another of the area’s scenic attractions.”
Now, after 43 years of growing blueberries, Gwaltney no longer hires people to pick berries or package them to sell to local grocers. Instead, he allows visitors to come and pick berries for themselves, paying him $4.25 per gallon.”
