50 years ago: The March 23, 1972, edition of The AJT featured an article entitled “Fishing Season Opens April 1.” Every March morning the eight-year-old boy looks at the calendar, counting the days until April 1st, for that is when fishing season officially opens. Boys of all ages are doing the same, and even females may be found casting a wishful eye at the nearby river, sparkling golden in the sun where rainbow trout, brook trout and brown trout dart, not to mention horneyheads, red bellies, silversides and several other species native to Avery County’s streams. There are about 70,000 licensed trout fishermen in North Carolina, spread out over some 1,800 miles of public trout streams, not to mention many good lakes. Some 200 miles of this water is subject to “native or trophy trout regulations.” On the native trout streams, you can fish with either artificial flies or single-hook artificial lures and keep four trout each day. Rainbow and browns must be at least 10 inches long and brookies must be at least six inches long. Trophy trout streams, you can fish with artificial flies only and keep one trout per day. Rainbow or browns must be at least 16 inches long, white brookies must be 12 inches. All the rest of the public water is open under general regulations, which means that anglers can fish with bait and keep seven trout per day of any size. If you don’t already have your copy of the 1972 NC Inland Fishing Regulations, you can pick it up when you buy your fishing license and trout stamp. You’ll need both to fish any designated public mountain trout waters. If you plan to fish for trout on NC Wildlife Resources Commission’s Game Land, you’ll also need a $6 season Game Lands Use Permit. This $6 permit replaces the previous requirement for either a $15.50 season Game Land Fishing Permit or the $1.75 daily permit, and if you plan to fish on the Game land, it’s a real bargain.
40 years ago: The March 25, 1982, edition of The AJT featured an article entitled “Celebrates 90th Birthday.” Mrs. Rose Eller of Heaton celebrated her 90th birthday on Sunday, March 21st, with a family party at her home. Mrs. Eller is the widow of Charlie Eller. She is the matriarch of a family that includes six children, 11 grandchildren, 14 great grandchildren and three great-great grandchildren.
30 years ago: The March 26, 1992 edition of The AJT featured the article entitled ”New Arrival.” This is Courtney. She was born Feb. 9. 1992, at Sloop Memorial Hospital by Dr. Edward Perez. She weighed 7 lbs. and 14 oz., and was 21 inches long. Courtney’s mommy is Pam Ramsey of Banner Elk and her daddy is Andy McGuire, also of Banner Elk. She has a big sissy, Tiffany, and a big brother, Luke. Her grandpa and grandma are Bill and Margaret Berry of Banner Elk, and her granny is Imagene Owens of Newland. We would like to thank Dr. Perez and all the nurses who were there. Without them, we wouldn’t have made it. May God bless you all.
20 years ago: The March 21, 2002, edition of The AJT featured an article from Jean Taylor Todd entitled, “A Recipe for Growing Healthy Sheep.” A couple of generations ago, sheep were an important part of mountain fifestyle. That has changed with the increase in tourism and Christmas tree production, and land development. Sheep now represent one more piece of our past which is rapidly disappearing from the landscape. In recent years, one of the last folks to raise sheep here in the county was Sam Smith from Three Mile. When my old farm was at the pinnacle of its production in the late 1800s and 1900s, my great grandparents found many practical uses for sheep. These wooly, short-legged critters grazed the steep hillsides, keeping the pastures from growing up. In the springtime, my great grandfather, “Fate,” sheared the wool from the sheep. Grandma Tompsie carded the wool and spun it on the old spinning wheel, making various clothing and household items. Sheep were also a good source of meat. (Even today, leg of lamb continues to be a most desirable culinary delicacy.) Additionally, the whitish hard fat (tallow) from sheep was used to make candles, soap, lubricants and leather dressings. While my great grandfather was well known for his “horse doctoring,” he was allegedly a wizard at treating all his livestock, including his sheep. One hand-me-down tale describes how some dogs chased one of his female sheep off a rock cliff. The impact of the fall split the sheep’s belly wide open. Grandpa sanitized the wound and sewed the sheep back together with horsehair. She had little lambs the next spring. It’s not likely that very many of you are planning to start raising sheep. But if you ever do decide to raise and butcher one, you might like to know one of the old-timey recipes from growing a healthy product. After we grow it, we’ll talk more about carving and cooking it, so stay tuned.
