50 years ago: The Jan. 25, 1973, edition of The AJT featured an article entitled “Billy Graham Officiates at LBJ’s Graveside Rites.” Lyndon Baines Johnson, the 36th President of the U.S., will be buried today in the family cemetery near the LBJ Ranch in Texas, with Billy Graham officiating at the graveside rites. Johnson, who died of a heart attack Monday afternoon at his ranch, lay in state at the LBJ Library on the University of Texas campus before being taken to the Capitol Rotunda to lie in state, then to the National City Christian Church for services before being flown back to Texas aboard Air Force One for burial. It was ironic that, Johnson should die one day before the ceasefire agreement was initiated by the U.S. and Hanoi. Johnson will be remembered for “the Great Society” he envisioned for America with programs to aid the underprivileged and emphasis on ecology. Thrust into the presidency by JFK’s assassination, he won the election the following year by a landslide over Barry Goldwater. With his death, there are no remaining living ex-presidents, dying less than a month after Harry S. Truman. President Nixon has declared today a National Day of Mourning.
30 years ago: The Jan. 28, 1993, edition of The AJT featured an article entitled “Newland Sears to Close Store.” With the announcement that Sears is shutting down 100 stores nationwide, Deborah Kohler of the Newland Sears store said she expects the Newland Sears store to close within the next nine months. The Kohlers, Scott and Deborah, and Scott’s father, Bob Kohler, bought Sears from Eddie and Carol Byrd. The Byrds opened Sears in 1972 in the Estatoa Shopping Center in Newland, which was built by Don Farthing III. In 1984, the Byrds built the present store between Centura Bank and Calhoun’s Farm Supply. “I am really disappointed to hear this,” said Carol Byrd. “People here are at a disadvantage as there are no Walmarts or K-Marts in Avery County.” The big Sears Spring catalog, now in print, will be the last big catalog that Sears will publish. 50,000 Sears workers nationwide will lose their jobs, as Sears attempts to recoup financial losses and regain a portion of the market dominated by K-Mart and Walmart. The Sears store in the Asheville Mall will not be closed, but stores in Monroe, Roanoke Rapids, New Bern and Shelby will close.
20 years ago: The Jan. 23, 2003, edition of The AJT featured the article entitled, “Making those white ceilings a little more interesting at Cannon Memorial Hospital.” If you have ever been through an inpatient or outpatient surgery, you know that you certainly spend a lot of time literally laying flat on your back. The operating room staff of Cannon Memorial Hospital in Linville devised an ingenious plan to make life a little more interesting for those individuals who were just staring at boring white ceiling tiles after a surgical procedure. With the help of our local community, many of the ceiling tiles in the Tate Surgical Clinic at Cannon Hospital are now mini works of art. Recruiting patients, church groups, both the boys and girls scout troops, brownie scouts, employees’ children and everyday citizens as their ceiling tile artists, the operating room team is now proudly displaying these fine works of art in all the recovery rooms in the unit. Due to their thoughtful and creative efforts, the operating room staff was honored recently with the Just Because You’re “Plane” Special Award for exemplifying a crucial component of the Planetree model- Architectural Design Conducive to Health & Healing. Founded in 1978, Planetree is a nonprofit organization that has been a pioneer in personalizing and demystifying the healthcare experience for patients and their families. The Planetree Model is patient centered rather than provider focused and is committed to improving medical care from the patient’s perspective. Avery Health Care System became a Planetree affiliate in 2001 and is currently in the developing stages of incorporating the Planetree Model and philosophy throughout the entire system.
