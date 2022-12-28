50 years ago: The Dec. 21, 1972, edition of The AJT featured an article entitled “Christmas at the Courthouse.” Barbara Banner and Bea Daniels, clerical workers, decorate the tree in the Register of Deeds office. This is the first Christmas that that particular office has ever had a Christmas tree.
40 years ago: The Dec. 30, 1982, edition of The AJT featured an article entitled “State Minimum Wage up to $3.35 on New Year’s.” On New Year’s Day, thousands of North Carolina workers earning the state minimum wage will begin to receive a 25-cents-an-hour increase in their pay, as the wage moves up to $3.35 an hour. “Workers affected will be those primarily in the smaller retail, food service, wholesale trade and service industry establishments,” State Labor Commissioner John C. Brooks said. “These include retail sales clerks, janitors, stock clerks, as well as workers who often receive tips.”
30 years ago: The Dec. 31, 1992, edition of The AJT featured an article entitled “Crossnore Mayor Succumbs.” Crossnore Mayor Harold Lee “Bud” Henson passed away at his home, December 24, a victim of cancer. He had served as Mayor of Crossnore for the past six years. A retired nurseryman and Maintenance Supervisor at Sloop Memorial, Henson was born in Burke County, but had lived most of his life in Avery County. Henson had served as Past Master of Linville Lodge No. 489 AF&AM and a Deacon and choir member of Crossnore Baptist Church. Funeral services for Mayor Henson were held December 27 at Crossnore Baptist Church. Interment followed in Cuthbertson Cemetery.
20 years ago: The Dec. 25, 2002, edition of The AJT featured the article entitled, “All I want for Christmas: Letters to Santa.” “Dear Santa, How are you and Miss Clause doing? For Christmas I would like a Game Boy Advanced and a Digital telescope. I am looking forward to your arrival. Ho Ho Ho. Your friend Dyllon Greene.” “Dear Santa, How are you and the rain deer? I have been good this year. I would like to have a Dale Jarrett car and a play station 2 with the game Frogger 2. Also, Santa I would like for my family to be okay, Your friend, Jason Brown.”
