50 years ago: The Jan. 6, 1972, edition of The AJT featured an article entitled “Intensive Care Nursery Boon To Newborn.” These people are very happy now, but there was a time that this moment was only a dream. Because when little Ashley was born, little hope was given for her survival. But because dedicated people like Mrs. W.D. VonCanon and others in Avery County who for year after year help raise money for the March of Dimes, happy times like this can be made to happen. Avery County Chapter of the March of Dimes, like several others in North Carolina, made enough money to start what is now known as The March of Dimes Intensive Care Nursery. The March of Dimes knew that there was an urgent need for such a unit in the western part of the state and set out to establish one. For reasons yet to be learned, western North Carolina has more babies to die than any other part of the country of like size. With the use of the nursery, this number has reduced greatly. The unit at Baptist Hospital is especially equipped to handle cases of respiratory distress or any condition which puts the life of a newborn at stake.
40 years ago: The Jan. 7, 1982, edition of The AJT featured an article entitled “Burnops Announce New Arrival.” Rev. and Mrs. David Burnop of Cranberry proudly announced the birth of their son, Michael David Burnop, born November 22 at Garrett Memorial Hospital. He weighed 7 pounds, 15 ounces and was 22 inches long. Maternal grandparents are Ms. Joanne Foster and Mr. Glenn Douglas Foster of Greensboro, NC. Paternal grandmother is Mildred Ollis of Cranberry.
30 years ago: The Jan. 2, 1992, edition of The AJT featured the article, ”Newspaper Matriarch Dies After Long Illness.” Mrs. Jean Lewis Rivers, president of Rivers Printing Company, which publishes the newspaper the Watauga Democrat, the Blowing Rocket and The Avery Journal, died Sunday afternoon, Dec. 29, at Watauga County Hospital. Mrs. Rivers, 81, was the widow of Mr. R.C. Rivers Jr., who became publisher of the Watauga Democrat in 1933 after taking over from his father. The Watauga Democrat has been a family owned newspaper for more than 100 years. Her two daughters serve as officers of the company. Jane Rivers Krida of Madison, Miss. is corporate secretary, and Rachel Rivers-Coffey of Boone is the current publisher. Mrs. Rivers- Coffey’s husband, Armfield Coffey, is executive editor. Mrs. Rivers first became associated with the newspaper family in 1928 when she and Mr. Rivers were married.
20 years ago: The Jan. 3, 2002, edition of The AJT featured an article entitled “Calhoun and Hoilman to wed.” Mr. and Mrs. Robbie Carpenter of Crossnore would like to announce the engagement and forthcoming marriage of their daughter, Chantae Calhoun to Shawn Hoilman son of Mr. and Mrs. Roy Hoilman of Newland. The couple is planning a June wedding.
