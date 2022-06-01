50 years ago: The June 1, 1972 edition of The AJT featured an article entitled “Land Of Oz To Open Full-Time June 10th.” Oz, that beautifully created outdoor adventure park, perched atop 5,600’ Beech Mountain near here, offers young and old an opportunity to spend a few hours in the world of fantasy. Inside there is a feeling, warm and bubbly, that says “this is life.” The feeling makes itself known whether or not it’s ones first or tenth visit to Oz.
Oz, which has attracted over 300,000 people during each of the first two seasons, will be open daily from June 10 through Labor Day, and weekends only from Labor Day through October. The park opens at 9 a.m. with ticket sales ending at 5 p.m. Ticket prices are the same as last year, $4 for adults, $2.50 for children 12 and under.
After purchasing your ticket in Beech Tree Village, your adventure begins. A gondola ski lift is waiting to whisk you to the top of the mountain where Oz is located. For those less adventurous souls, a bus will take you to the park.
Once there, enjoying touring the museum which houses many of the costumes used in the movie “The Wizard of Oz,” including the gingham dress Judy Garland wore as Dorothy. After the museum, the Judy Garland Memorial Overlook offers a breathtaking view of Elk Valley, a mile below. Then it’s to Aunt Em and Uncle Henry’s farm — a farm complete with garden, barn, and petting zoo. Once inside their 1905 farmhouse you experience the same tornado effects as Dorothy did in L. Frank Baum’s novel, “The Wizard of Oz.”
Emerge from the house, now tilted 15 degrees forward and 15 degrees to the right, and you’re on the famous Yellow Brick Road. Follow the Yellow Brick Road and meet all of the live, costumed characters. There’s the Scarecrow, the Tinman, and the Cowardly Lion, who do their song and dance just for you. The bumbling Wicked Witch of the West mixes you a portion before you travel on to the end of the Yellow Brick Road where the Magic Moment of Emerald City comes to life.
The 15-minute Emerald City show features the Wizard, via rear screen projection, giving the Cowardly Lion courage, the Tinman a heart, the Scarecrow a brain, and finally, allowing Dorothy to return to her Kansas home via balloon ride.
For the 1972 season, the park has been renovated and the character’s costumes refurbished. The characters and park attendants were selected from 450 high school and college students who auditioned in April.
So, as the witch says in the Oz advertising promotion, “Why don’t you come up and see us sometime?”
40 years ago: The May 27, 1982 edition of The AJT featured article entitled “Bus Tours Signal Historic Shift In High Country Travel.” Mountain residents can tell the summer travel season is getting underway by the many bus tours that have been seen lately motoring on the High Country highways. The buses may be more noticeable this summer than ever before, because the World’s Fair and other factors are quickly making the northwestern mountains of North Carolina a major destination for bus tours from all over the Eastern seaboard.
The important part of the growth of bus tour travel to the mountains is word of mouth. Early indications suggest that seasoned bus travelers are finding the Avery-Watauga area to be an exciting change of pace from average tours... This summer, many World’s Fair visitors are expected to make the mountains the central spot in their vacation plans. Even family vacationers are expected to board buses at Boone and other locations in the High Country to simplify their trip to the World’s Fair. Between these visitors, satisfied out of state bus tour travelers and the promotion of Mountain Girl Guides and High Country Host, motor coach tours in the High Country should be a familiar site in the coming years.
30 years ago: The June 4, 1992 edition of The AJT featured article entitled “Avery FFA Has Banner Year.” Avery County FFA had an excellent 1991-92 school year. The Chapter entered various contests on the local Federation, District, and State level. Some of the honors won by the FFA Chapter include: Mont Beau Federation Overall Banner winner; State BOAC award; National Chapter Superior award; National Chapter Safety Superior award, 100 percent Membership (National award); National FFA Week Citation ... FFA activities are conducted as an intra-curricular part of the Agriculture Education Program at Avery High School.
20 years ago: The June 13, 2002 edition of The AJT featured article entitled “Appalachian Trail record holder to speak at Lees-McRae College.” Dr. Warren Doyle the man who holds the record for walking the Appalachian Trail the most times — twelve to be exact — will hold a slide show and discussion in Evans Auditorium at Lees McRae College in Banner Elk on Thursday, June 13, at 7 p.m.
Doyle is not only the record holder for the most complete hikes of the Appalachian Trail, but is also the founder of the Appalachian Trail Long Distance Hikers Association and the director of the Appalachian Trail Institute. Doyle’s presentation for Thursday night will include slides of his trips on the Appalachian Trail.
His presentation is quite moving and inspirational. Whether to not you intend to of long distance hiking, Doyle will inspire you to accomplish things you have always wanted to do.
