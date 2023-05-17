50 years ago: The May 17, 1973, edition of The AJT featured an article entitled, “Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum.” ‘The Avery High School Drama Department will be having its last performance for the school year of 1973. They will be presenting “A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum.” This is a musical by Burt Shevelove and Larry Sondeim. The music and lyrics are done by Stephen Sondheim. The cast and actors are as follows: Prologue (an actor) by Tony Holden, Senex an old man by Jim Aldridge, Domina his wife by Jeanne Weatherman, hero his son in love with Philla by Scott Huskins, Hysterium slave to Senex and Domina by Richard Buchanan, Pseudolus slave to Hero by Tony Holden, Erronius Woody, Tintinabuia, Panacea, The Geminae, Vibrate are courtesan in the house of Lycus by Debbie Potter, Louise Hofectker, Cindy and Kathy Wiseman, Lisa Annis, and Martha Jo Henson, Philla the virgin the captain’s bride by Cheryl Thompson nand The Proteans by Diana Ollis, Diana Buchanan, and Ellen Gilmer. The time is 200 years before the Christian era, a day in spring. The place is a street in Rome in front of the horses of Erronius, Senex, and Lycus. The action is something for everyone to see and enjoy. Join us, the Wee Theatron Players, on May 23 and 24 at Avery County High School, Room 333, at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $1 for students and $1.50 for adults.
30 years ago: The May 20, 1993, edition of The AJT featured an article entitled, ”The Tour Dupont Cycling event.” Many residents and spectators alike stated there could not have been a better day for America’s largest cycling event to make its appearance on Beech Mountain, as well as throughout the High Country, as the past weekend! With skies clear, temperatures cool, and overall the best example of a spring day that the Mountain Empire has seen in weeks, cyclists from around the world raced up to the top of Beech Mountain Friday evening to complete stage nine of the Tour Dupont, and to prepare for the beginning of stage 10 Saturday morning. Spectators lined the roadside from Boone along Highway 421 to Highway 194 up Valle Mountain all the way through Banner Elk and up Beech Mountain to cheer 18 teams of seven riders per team to the finish line at the top. The ninth stage began 150 miles and 6.5 hours earlier in Blacksburg, Va. The last leg of the race involved the rigorous climb from Valle Crucis in Watauga County to the top of Beech. Flying through the finish line to take first place in the ninth stage was bicyclist Jorg Muller of Switzerland, with a finishing time of 7:00.38. Muller rode for the Spanish Team Clas-Cajastur. The excitement on Beech Mountain between spectators and Tour DuPont officials was overwhelming. The top of Beech Mountain was packed with residents and tourists up to catch the finishing moment as Muller crossed the finish line. Display, concessions, and sponsors were spread out in the area including a wide screen television from the Saturn Automobile Company which broadcasted the race live throughout the day. Beech Mountain received national attention through sports coverage by such broadcasting companies as ESPN and CBS, as well as local coverage by stations such as WCYB-Channel 5, and WBTV-Channel 3 out of Charlotte. This was the first stage win for Muller and for Team Clas-Cajastur as well. Muller also took the Most Aggressive jersey for his attack on the Mountain Empire! Finishing second in the race was Lance Armstrong of Team Motorola following Muller by 12 seconds. Third was Raul Alcala of Team Wordperfect, which was a finish of only two seconds behind Armstrong. Alcala still held the overall first place after stage nine with an overall time of 38:36 and as stage 10 wound up, still held the lead as he finished first with a time of 6:50.16 after traveling 148 miles from Banner Elk to Winston-Salem.
20 years ago: The May 15, 2003, edition of The AJT featured an article entitled ”Forest Home Community Church remembers the Old Ole Days” Seven years ago, the members of a small community church came together with an idea to make worship fun and educational for the younger members of their congregation. A tiny chapel set back into the hillside on a country road is the backdrop for the annual “Ole Timers Day” at Forest Home Community Church. The members of the church decided to create a day that celebrated the old ways of worship. So every year, toward the end of spring, the congregation comes together with their overalls and bonnets and get together to sing old-timey hymns and complete with the old-style band. The church members bring together a wash tub base and a washboard, and add those antique sounds to the pleasant melodies of the piano, guitar, banjo and mandolin for a first-rate bluegrass gospel day of music and worship.
“We come to worship the way our ancestors did,” said Linda Clark. This year the Forrest Home OldTimer’s Band will come together with two other groups to create a warm and friendly worship service of singing and praise. The two band are The Eves of Faith from Hickory and the Ridgeway Quartet. The normal sermon time will be filled this Sunday with songs of worship and honor to Jesus Christ. After a long morning of praise, the service will be followed by a lunch of pinto beans, cornbread, fried potatoes, ramps and slaw to fill the stomach after the soul has reached its brim.
