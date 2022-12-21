50 years ago: The Dec. 21, 1972, edition of The AJT featured an article entitled “Mrs. Santa makes special visit to Newland.” Over 100 “little people” enjoyed a very special Christmas party with Mrs. Santa at 10 a.m. this past Wednesday morning at the Avery County Public Library in Newland. Children attending this Christmas party were from the Banner Elk Kindergarten, Minneapolis Head Start, Crossnore Day Care Center,and children throughout the Newland area. Assisting Mrs. Santa in a very special way with “goodies” from her North Pole kitchen were ladies throughout Avery County. Mrs. Dante Buchanan and Mrs. Ray Braswell coordinated the party.
40 years ago: The Dec. 16 1982, edition of The AJT featured an article entitled “Second of the year: Snowstorm hits Avery County.” A snowstorm, which hit the area Saturday night, left up to five inches in parts of Avery County before tapering off Sunday morning. Schools operated on a snow schedule Monday and Tuesday despite icy conditions on most secondary roads. The snow and frigid temperatures were welcomed most by the local ski resorts which had been greatly hampered by the unseasonably warm weather here. Both Beech and Sugar Mountain were making snow with a 2-inch natural base to start from and were reporting brisk lift-ticket sales.
30 years ago: The Dec. 24, 1992, edition of The AJT featured an article entitled “Sloop Memorial Honors Employee of the Year.” Sloop Memorial Hospital presented the 1992 Employee of the Year Award at the Annual Christmas Banquet on Saturday, Dec. 5, at Mountain Glen Golf and Country Club. The Employee of the Year award was presented to Ms. Ruth Aldridge, who works as a dietary aid in the hospital cafeteria and has been employed at Sloop Memorial for several years. The Employee of the Year was chosen from nominations submitted by coworkers. The criteria for nomination included attendance, productivity, professional improvement, attitude, rapport with coworkers and effective and efficient performance. Many complimentary comments were made about Ms. Aldridge and included: “Ruth is good at her job and is always willing to help others.” “She would do anything she could to please everyone if that were possible.” “She goes out of her way to be nice to everyone and she makes good biscuits.” Presentation of a plaque and cash award was made by Mrs. Martha Phillips, Director of Physical Therapy, who stated, “Ms. Aldridge has been employed at Sloop Memorial Hospital for many years and has shown willingness to assist in time of need.” Ms. Aldridge lives in the Crossnore Community. She has four sons, five grandchildren and two step grandchildren.
20 years ago: The Dec. 25, 2002, edition of The AJT featured the article entitled, “Banner Elk Elementary Christmas Program.” Banner Elk Elementary School students performed their annual Christmas Program last Wednesday afternoon. Schools across the county welcomed parents and visitors to the holiday presentations and festivities as they ended the fall semester. School let out Friday and students will be home for the Christmas break. Avery County children will enjoy a two-week vacation and will return to school on Monday, Jan. 6.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.