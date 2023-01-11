50 years ago: The Jan. 11, 1973, edition of The AJT featured an article entitled “Eat your heart out flat landers! Biggest Snow of Season.” The true-bred mountain people knew the snow was coming as far back as Thursday, a beautiful, warm sunshiney day — a “weather breeder,” “mare-tail” streaked the sky, a sure sign of bad weather. On the two ski resorts, Beech and Sugar, the people weren’t too sure, just kind of waiting with fingers crossed. Saturday the temperature fell until it was cold enough to produce man-made snow. The roar of the machines echoed down the slopes demonically; their lament was music to the ears of skiers and the employees of the two resorts. Saturday night the air was still and heavy with mists hanging on the mountains, and on the north side of the ridge came the whoo-whoo of an owl. The snow began Sunday morning, big soft beautiful flakes that lodged on the evergreen and in the eyelashes of the joyful children rushing out into the elements. By nightfall there was an accumulation of four inches. It was still snowing. The TV stations had already announced “no school tomorrow” to the delight of the youngsters. By Monday morning there was an accumulation of eight inches and the sun was coming out. Traffic was slow due to hazardous driving conditions, but no serious accidents were reported across the county. The snow was too powdery to make snowmen, but just right for sledding and general frolicking in the snow. The adults began the arduous task of digging out, and with the cessation of the snow, the snowplows began to run, and on the ski slopes with a combination of natural and man-made snow totaling up to 26 inches, the word was definitely “go.”
30 years ago: The Jan. 14, 1993, edition of The AJT featured an article entitled, ”Sloop Recognizes Outstanding Employees.” Three outstanding employees for 1992 were selected from nominations submitted by the staff of Sloop Memorial Hospital. Awards were presented at the Annual Christmas party/Award Banquet held on December 5 at Mountain Glen Golf and Country Club. Outstanding employees were selected for their dedication and contribution to the hospital, as well as job performance and ability to work well with fellow employees and concern for quality patient care. The outstanding employees are being recognized individually during a three-week period. Gloria Benfield Watts is the second outstanding employee to be recognized. Mrs. Watts works as Physical Therapy Secretary/Technician. She is a graduate of Avery High school. She initially was a volunteer at Sloop for two years and a CAP caregiver for two years. She has been employed at Sloop Memorial since 1990. Comments made by her coworkers included, “Gloria is a very pleasant person to work with who supports her department and supervisor.” Another coworker wrote, “She has a wonderful attitude. She volunteers her time and efforts for hospital sponsored projects.” Martha Phillips, Physical Therapist, commented, “Gloria is one of those special employees whose positive attitude and helpful spirit makes a real difference in how the Physical Therapy Department works. I feel fortunate to be able to work with her.” Mrs. Watts and her husband Glenn, live in the Sugar Mountain No. 2 community with their daughters, Heidi and Christi. She is an active member of Victory Missionary Baptist Church. Mrs. Watts is the daughter of Dorothy Benfield and the late Glen Benfield.
20 years ago: The Jan. 9, 2003, edition of The AJT featured the article entitled, “Charles Banner VonCanon Sr. Obit.” Charles Banner VonCanon, Sr. 88, of Banner Elk, NC died Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2003, after an extended illness. He was born July 30, 1914, in Banner Elk to John VonCanon, two sons, Charles Banner VonCanon, Jr. and William Hughes VonCanon. Charles Jr. and his wife Penny have two children, Charles William III and Cathleen. Charles III is married to Juli Barlow of Ashe County. Cathleen and her husband Fred Gentry of Ashe County have two children, Jacob and Sarah. William Hughes VonCanon and wife Patricia have four children, Angela, Valerie, Heather and William Jr. Angela and her husband John Matthew Adams have five children; Tyler, Thomas, Shelby, Ryan, and Reece. Valerie and her husband Robert Brown have three children, Joshua, Austin and Madison. Heather and her husband Jonnie Gladson III, have two children, Racheal and Christen. A memorial service will be held at the Banner Elk Presbyterian Church on Saturday, January 11, at 2 p.m.
