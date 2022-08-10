50 years ago: The Aug. 10, 1972, edition of The AJT featured an article entitled “Immunization Clinic at Jonas Ridge.” The public health nurse from Burke County Health Department will be at the Jonas Ridge Community Center on August 16, from 2 to 4:30 p.m. to give the following immunizations: diphtheria, tetanus, whooping cough, polio, smallpox and measles. We encourage children of all ages to come in for these, and especially the older children to get needed boosters of diphtheria and tetanus. The nurse will also be there the third Wednesday of each month at this same time. All shots are free.
40 years ago: The Aug.12, 1982, edition of The AJT featured the article entitled “Horton Cooper’s Book to be Reprinted.” For a number of years Horton Cooper’s “History of Avery County” has been out of print. Since the beginning of the Bicentennial, requests for the book have increased greatly. It is a prime source of information about our county and its only true history. Mr. Cooper, long known as Avery County historian, is a retired school principal having served as elementary school and high school principal in North Carolina, Tennessee and Virginia. Concurrently he published three books, served as correspondent and news reporter, and was a justice of the peace, notary public, income tax consultant, postmaster and Sunday school teacher. He resides at Minneapolis where he welcomes his many friends whom he entertains with a good story and interesting conversation. “His very presence adds dignity and honor to an event.” The Avery County Historical Society is reprinting Mr. Cooper’s history, for which we are now accepting orders at the pre-publication price of $10 ($11.50 if mailed). Date of publication is tentatively set for September.
30 years ago: The Aug. 13, 1992, edition of The AJT featured the article entitled “Dr. Tomlinson joins Cannon Memorial staff.” Dr. Michael Tomlinson has joined the medical staff and has begun serving as one of four emergency physicians at Cannon Memorial Hospital. After completing his undergraduate studies at Bell State University in Muncie, Ind., he earned his M.D. at the Indiana University School of Medicine in Indianapolis, Ind. He performed his internship at Roanoke Memorial Hospital, Roanoke, Va., and his residency at the Lynchburg Family Practice Residency Program, Lynchburg, Va. Dr. Tomlinson has been a full-time emergency physician for approximately 12 years and is certified by the American College of Emergency Physicians and the American Academy of Family Physicians. He was the emergency director at a hospital in Farmville, Va., before joining the Cannon Memorial staff. Dr. Tomlinson and his wife, Patricia, have two children.
20 years ago: The Aug.16, 2002, edition of The AJT featured the article entitled “Avery Relay for Life a huge success.” Twenty-four teams, some as small as seven members and some as large as 64 members, converged on the Avery High Track with tents, food, drinks and a common goal to fight cancer on Friday, Aug. 3, and Saturday, Aug. 4. At 6 p.m. on Friday, 94 cancer survivors inaugurated the event by walking the first lap. For the next 19 hours, the 24 teams circled the track, provided with entertainment from Roy Krege and Jim Greene. The eighth annual Relay for Life fundraiser at Avery High School was a culmination of the efforts of more than 20 volunteers, working on time committees to organize the all-night event, including the co-chairwomen, Dawn Barnett and Sharon Cropper. Last year, the event raised $35,000 through team fundraisers, sale of luminaries and corporate sponsors. This year, Barnett expressed optimism that the event could raise $40,000. As of Monday, Aug. 12, the deadline for turning donations in, more than $50,000 had been raised. The funds are donated to the American Cancer Society to be used for research and advocacy.
