50 years ago: The April 6, 1972, edition of The AJT featured an article entitled “Hump Mountain.” Well, as I have been in the hospital two weeks, I never got any news in the paper. I got home Friday and feel very well. Thanks to one and all for your concern about me. Mrs. Rena Elliott has for her dinner guests, Mr. and Mrs. John Wrenn and daughter, Mrs. Nina Wrenn, and two children from Swannanoa, NC and Mr. and Mrs. Clarence Hobson of Hump Mountain. Sorry about the wreck in which the little boy got his leg broken. He was Arthur Cook’s son. Arthur and his wife both got hurt in the wreck. I wish them all well soon. I saw that Mrs. P.A. Vance has returned from Florida. I am glad she is back. I don’t know any more news. I’ll try to get some by next week.
40 years ago: The April 8, 1982, edition of The AJT featured an article entitled “Girl Scouts Working for Theater Badge.” Seven Girl Scouts from Banner Elk Junior Troop 134 discover last Tuesday how much work is necessary to give a play consisting mainly of dialogue. The girls are working on their Theater Badge with the help of leaders Sharon Laufer and Diane Hall. They put on a short 16th century comedy, ”The French Cabinetmaker” for the Kiwanis Club at the Holiday Inn of Banner Elk. The girls and leaders appreciated the opportunity and also the kind audience.
30 years ago: The April 2, 1992, edition of The AJT featured the article entitled ”Dan Johnson named Superintendent.’’ Dan Johnson of Crossnore was recently named Superintendent of the Altamont unit of the Department of Corrections at Three Mile. Johnson was employed at the Altamont unit as a corrections officer 16 years ago. Six months later, he was promoted to program supervisor, a post he held until 1987 when he was promoted to Superintendent of the Boone DOC high-risk minimum security prison with a maximum security wing. A native of Avery County, Johnson graduated from Avery High School in 1970, and graduated from Montana State University. He is the son of Mrs. Aldie (Aunt Aldie) Johnson and the late Herbie Johnson of Crossnore. He and his wife, Eula, have two children, Daniel, age 10, and Emily, 9. ”I look forward to returning to Avery County as Superintendent and working with the personnel at the Altamont unit and the people of Avery County,“ Johnson stated.
20 years ago: The March 26, 2002, edition of The AJT featured an article entitled, “Students Explore Construction Technology” As part of Avery County Schools’ career pathways program, sixth graders at Cranberry Middle School are involved in a study of Construction Technology. The program is designed to help students gain knowledge about the working world and to explore a variety of possible career opportunities. Construction Technology has four components: general building construction, highway construction, heavy/industrial construction and municipal utilities construction. Anne Craven, workforce development teacher, expressed appreciation to Alan Griffin of Griffin Contractors, Inc. in Linville for purchasing an on-site building kit for use by the students. The kit contains a curriculum guide, individual student booklets, a video produced by the History Channel and material needed for each student to construct a model bridge. Sixth graders at Avery Middle School will also use the kit. ”We want to thank Mr. Griffin for his support in providing this valuable source of instructional material for the students of Avery County,” she stated. The program discusses a number of positions of the construction industry, including laborers, heavy equipment operators, iron workers, form carpenters, concrete finishers, safety directors, estimators, civil engineers, project superintendents, truck drivers and architectural kinds of work that are available in the local High Country.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.