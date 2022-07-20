50 years ago: The July 20, 1972 edition of The AJT featured an article titled “TRW Plant in Operation Here.” TRW, located in Newland for a scant 10 days, has 36 employees-20 on 1st, 6 on 2nd, and plans to hire more, according to Billy Cook, plant manager.
“We are very pleased with what we see here,” Cook stated. “There are indications of a well rounded workforce in the county.”
The plant receives a large number of applications each day, which is very gratifying to TRW officials, indicating the willingness of people in the area to work.
The heating element for Schick’s hairdryer for men is assembled here; first a crimping machine puts an eyelet on the lead wire; another puts a silver contact on the thermostat; then the green lead wire is staked to dryer board; next, a machine stakes the thermostat to board; then the thermostat is checked to see if it works right. Resistors are then assembled to board; leads are put on; the element is tested to see if it is good electrically; and lastly it is inspected and packed.
The employees are turning out 4,000 per day. Cook says Schick would like 20,000 per day, which means hiring more people. These parts are so in demand, TRW is shipping them out daily by air to Pittsburgh.
A new addition is being added to the plant and there is space for more employees and machines in the plant now. From all indications, it appears that TRW is here to stay!”
40 years ago: The July 22, 1982, edition of The AJT featured an article entitled “VFW Sponsors Nutrition Camp.”
Seventy-five boys and girls enjoyed a two-day Nutrition Camp on July 7 and 8. The Pat Ray Post of the VFW sponsored the Day Camp held by the Agricultural Extension Service at the Grandfather Home facilities in Banner Elk. The boys and girls ages 9 to 14 are from families enrolled in the Expanded Foods and Nutrition Program. The Day camp is made possible through the donation and volunteer services of interested citizens. This year the camp was sponsored by VFW with milk provided by Flav-O-Rich and Pet Milk and Hi-C drinks provided by Coca-Cola.
The campsite was made possible through Grandfather Home and use of the pool by Lees-McRae College. Lees-McRae personnel and camp volunteers assisted the group during the recreational swim period. The camp was a new and exciting learning experience for these boys and girls. Classes included nutrition, crafts, recreation, in addition to swimming and a program on alcoholism prevention.
Keith Howell and Mary Byrnes of the New River Mental Health Center presented a special program on alcoholism. The Nutrition classes were taught by the EFNEP Program Aides. This class was designed to give the boys and girls a better understanding of the food they eat and what it does for their bodies. The craft taught was making wind chimes and Godseyes.
Devotionals were by Rev. Wallace Wise of Plumtree Presbyterian Church and Forrest Ritchey of Banner Elk. Linda Cuthbertson of WAMY helped coordinate transportation through providing the use of two vans. A special program on America and how laws are made was given by Ron Benfield, past VFW Post Commander, and Loen Burleson, Acting VFW Post Commander. Without our volunteers and their devotion, this camp would not be possible.
A special thanks to Bell Yarnell, Kaye Hamrick, Lil Conner, Sibyl Thompson, Regina Jones, Pat Eller, Eula Harmon, Sheri Shell, Mary McQueen, Agnie Baldwin, Linda Markley, Susan Wilde, Jim Greene, Tina Adams, Flora Rowe, Chris Laws, Janice Wise, Betty Estep, Kathie Massee, Diane Estep, Lisa Baldwil, and Karen Guy for making cupcakes and putting in long hours in the craft class, helping with programs, in the kitchen preparing and serving food, transportation and recreation.
30 years ago: The July 23, 1992 edition of The AJT featured an article entitled, “62-Year Reunion of Cranberry High School.” The 1930 graduating class of Cranberry High School held their 62nd reunion on Saturday evening, July 11, at Beam’s Chinese American Restaurant. Theirs was the 6th graduating class from Cranberry High School.
Fred Hamrick, class president, gave the welcome. Lola Young gave the devotional. Bernice B. Vance, class secretary, read some communications from members who were unable to attend. A memorial service was conducted by Ruth H. Calloway in memory of Newland Johnson and Aretis Pritchard Buchanan, who were class members, and Andrew Vaughan, husband of Mary Lou Vaughan, and Ervin Grindstaff, husband of Ruth Price Grindstaff.
Those attending were Baxter and Nina Ollis of Old Fort; Fred and Kaye Hamrick of Franklin; Bernice B. Vance and Hope B. Teaster of Minneapolis; Ruth H. Calloway of Newland; Mary Lou C. Vaughan of Linville Heights; and Delora B. Buchanan of Route 3, Newland. Guests attending were Jacquelyn H. Coffey of Linville; Julie Daniels of Route 3, Newland; Buddy and Sandra Calloway of Newland; Bill and Elmore Wilson of Statesville; Lola Young of Minneapolis; Claudette Johnson of Route 3, Newland; Faynita Johnson and Nancy Vess of Minneapolis; and Nancy Vaughan of Winchester, Penn.
We wish to express appreciation to Buddy and Jackie Greene for the beautiful floral arrangement for the head table; to Mary Lou Vaughan and Jacquelyn Coffey for the nice programs; and to Lola Young for the devotional.
Sixteen of the 26 class members are still living, eight of whom live in Avery County. We wish more could have attended the reunion. It was a very enjoyable get-together and we look forward to the next reunion on the first Saturday in June, 1995.
20 years ago: The July 25, 2002, edition of The AJT featured an article entitled “Crossnore Academy faculty gets ‘Attuned.’” Crossnore Academy’s faculty and staff participated June 3-7 in a national training program called “Schools Attuned,” 45-hour-long course developed by world-renowned pediatrician Mel Levine and his colleagues from the All Kinds of Minds Institute in Chapel Hill, NC.
The course is a comprehensive professional development and service program that offers educators new methods for reorganizing, understanding, and managing students with differences in learning. “Schools Attuned” is based on over 25 years of work by Dr. Mel Levine, his colleagues at the Clinical Center for Study Development and Learning at the University of North Carolina School of Medicine in Chapel Hill, and other leading researchers in the field. The program is offered by All kinds of Minds, a private nonprofit institute dedicated to the understanding of differences in learning. “Schools Attuned” provides focused study of eight neurodevelopmental constructs that affect learning: attention, language, memory, neuromotor function, spatial ordering, temporal-sequential ordering, higher order cognition, and social cognition. The program enables educators to understand the role of these constructs in building, or for many children undermining, the foundation for learning.
The Duke Endowment has partnered with All Kinds of Minds to offer children’s homes in North and South Carolina opportunities to assess their children and train their teachers and direct care staff to better serve the children who are residents of children’s homes. Crossnore School, Inc., is one of four homes in the Carolinas participating in a three-year pilot program. Other children’s homes will begin to participate after the initial year of implementation.
