50 years ago: The Jan. 4, 1973, edition of The AJT featured an article entitled “Banner Elk Postal Employee Recognized.” Doyle C. Shomaker, assistant to the Postmaster, Banner Elk, NC Post Office, has been recognized for his service with a Certificate of Appreciation by the District Manager Mr. John Wise, and the Regional Postmaster General, Carl Ulsaker. The Award read: “In recognition of outstanding cooperation in the interest of improved Postal Service.” Shomaker has made major contributions to his church and community. He is a charter member of the Banner Elk Volunteer Fire Department; member Banner Elk Planning Board, and Sunday School Superintendent, Mt. Calvary Baptist Church. He has worked with many civic groups and organizations in Banner Elk. A 1954 graduate of Lees-McRae, Shomaker completed military service and a year’s manager training with ASCS. He has been employed by the Banner Elk Post Office for 12 years. He is married to the former Barbara Crowe of Linville, and they have three children, David, age 14, Lisa, age 6, and Eric, age 4. Shomaker drew high praise from the Banner Elk Postmaster Auburn Andrews: “I wish to express my appreciation and commendation for the exceptional and outstanding services to this office. Doyle has met unusual demands on his own initiative along with regularly assigned duties. His performance of duties has been outstanding and he has sustained good public relations at all times.”
30 years ago: The Jan. 7, 1993, edition of The AJT featured an article entitled, ”We say Goodbye to a friend.” My first encounter with Mildred the Bear was like that of thousands of others who visit Grandfather Mountain each year. I peered down over the wall watching this incredibly large, magnificent looking creature watch me as she caught the peanuts I tossed. How could an animal so large and mighty seem so gentle and docile? She amazed me as she caught each bite, looking back up for more and passing what you would almost swear was a smile as you drew back or the next handful! I have been back to Grandfather Mountain on many occasions, either to attend one of the camera clinics held each year on the mountain, bring relatives up who are visiting the area or just to photograph. On each occasion I would take a moment out to sneak by the bear den that has always been my favorite spot. “I gotta go by and see Mildred,” I would think to myself.
Mildred would have celebrated her 27th birthday the first week of February this year. This is very old for black bears. Mildred was found lifeless in her den New Year’s morning in the animal habitat complex named in her honor, apparently due to natural causes and old age. Mildred was born in the Atlanta Zoo on Feb. 6, 1966, and was adopted as the office pet by the zoo’s secretaries. The managers of the zoo agreed to sell two bears to Grandfather Mountain in effort to help with the North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission to repopulate the area with black bears. The zoo accidentally included the office pet, Mildred, with a male bear to be released at the travel attraction. When released, the male bear took off to parts unknown, but the female, Mildred, stayed wherever people were on the mountain and nearby communities. It was summertime and Mildred roamed seeking to befriend people in Linville, Pineola and Crossnore, but she consistently misunderstood as she scratched at screen doors and poked her head through open windows. Housewives screamed and dogs barked, and ultimately the wildlife authorities concluded that Mildred was so imprinted by humans she would never revert to the wild. Grandfather Mountain was permitted to keep her, as long as she was confined in comfortable and humane circumstances, and Mildred’s environmental habitat came into being. Mildred was most loved by Grandfather Mountain officials and visitors alike because of her gentleness and tame manner.
Many VIP’s have visited and had photos taken with Mildred, among those were US Senators, sport legends such as Ted Williams and Mickey Mantle, and governors of several states, just to name a few. Featured in a television wildlife film on the Black Bear, Mildred’s adoption of orphaned cubs in a year she had no cubs of her own was considered remarkable by bear experts. This was a rare practice for female black bears. During her life at Grandfather Mountain she had several sets of cubs of her own and adopted three that were not hers. Her gentle motherly instinct was possibly her best known trait. Mildred’s first mate was a male black bear that had his claws and teeth removed when he had the role as a cub on the television series “Gentle Ben” and later had been part of a wrestling bear nightclub act. Trained in the latter role to knock people down, the huge male proceeded to knock down his caretaker at Grandfather Mountain, and began roughing him up. Even without claws and teeth the male bear had tremendous strength. Mildred, with her full set of claws and teeth, swatted the big male to rescue her caretaker, who was convinced that Mildred saved his life.
Visitors to Grandfather Mountain have frequently asked how many Mildreds there have been. The answer, according to Grandfather officials, is that there has never been but one. So to you Mildred, we say ”Goodbye. You will be missed by all.”
20 years ago: The Jan. 1, 2003, edition of The AJT featured the article entitled, “Jonas Ridge gets much needed ambulance.” The Jonas Ridge community is familiar with the process of problem solving. Its unique position of isolation has forced the people of the area to adapt in ways that have been unconventional. However, since March 1, the people of Jonas Ridge have been living with more than just inconvenience; they have been living in fear. After extended attempts at negotiation between the Avery and Burke commissioners, the Avery board determined that no solution could be reached that would work within its budget constraints and the service was stopped. On October 24, Congressman Ballenger and John Cooper, North Carolina State Director of Rural Development and an appointee of President George W. Bush, presented a check for $150,000 in a low interest loan to assist in the funding of the new Jonas Ridge paramedic unit. Members of the community, representatives from Burke County EMS, and from their county commission turned out to welcome the Congressman to the area and observe a presentation of the check. “President Bush has directed us in the USDA to do everything we can to help fire, EMS, and police agencies get the money that they need in the wake of September 11,” said John Cooper. “To this end the Congress has appropriated over $500 million for this purpose. That’s more money than the last 10 years combined.”
