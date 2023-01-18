50 years ago: The Jan. 18, 1973, edition of The AJT featured an article entitled “Flat Springs News.” Mrs. Betty Norris is improving in a Boone hospital after surgery. Betty’s mother from Kingsport, Tenn., is with her family. Mr. and Mrs. D.L. Clawson and son of Boone spent the weekend with Mr. and Mrs. Enoch Guy and Mrs. Ethel Clawson. They are building a new home in Boone. Mr. and Mrs. Dallas Storie and daughter are all employed in Boone. Mr. and Mrs. Don Greene were visiting Mr. and Mrs. Kenneth Harmon and Michael Thursday. Mr. and Mrs. Wayne Greene are the parents of their second child, a daughter, born last week. They have another child, a boy. Mrs. Greene is the former Carlene Hicks. Mrs. Edith Guy of New York spent several days with Mrs. Mertie Greene. She is staying at the present time with her son, Gene Guy and family. Our sympathy to the family of Henry McGuire who passed away last week. He was the father of Mrs. Mable Greene.
30 years ago: The Jan. 21, 1993, edition of The AJT featured an article entitled, “Krege performs on cruise ship in Caribbean.” As a child, growing up in Banner Elk, NC, Kim Krege’s favorite television show was “Love Boat.” Today, Kim has the job of her dream, performing on the S.S. Ocean Breeze in the Caribbean. Kim’s job is similar to “Love Boat” in more ways than one: She met the man she loves on the S.S. Ocean Breeze and they plan to get married next July in Banner Elk. The S.S. Ocean Breeze of the Dolphin Cruise Line sails from Aruba on a Caribbean cruise and to the Panama Canal. Kim works seven days a week on the cruise ship as manager and performer of the group, ”Heat Wave,” which performs four times during the week. Her other duties include hostess at the Captain’s parties, bingo, card playing, vegetable carving, napkin folding, greeter and guide. The daughter of Roy and Marion Krege, Kim attended Avery County schools and graduated from Avery High in 1985. A Performing Arts major, Kim was one of the first graduates from Lees-McRae College when it became a four-year institution. Following graduation, Kim worked at the Flat Rock Theater at Daytona Beach, Fla., and summer theater at CPCC in Charlotte. Kim then worked for Southeastern Theatrical Productions, based in Columbia, SC, and traveled from New York to Miami. She performed at the Derby Dinner Playhouse in Clarksville, Ind., and Shorter College in Rome, Ga. Kim came home to write, produce and direct Cannon Memorial Hospital Follies, then taught drama at Watauga High School the first seven weeks of the school year before leaving for the S.S. Ocean Breeze last October. Although she is not using her college degree in the conventional sense of teaching, Kim uses her education constantly as manager of “Heat Wave,” in scheduling rehearsals and teaching dance. Kim’s parents joined her on the S.S. Ocean Breeze the first week in 1993. “Everyone on the cruise ship was so complimentary of Kim, even the Captain,” said Marion Krege, “which of course made us happy.” “Kim says a week never passes without meeting someone on the ship connected with Avery County in some way,” Marion said, adding, ”She wears her LMC and Beech Mountain sweatshirts and so many passengers know about Lees-McRae and Beech Mountain.” Even when there is a language barrier, Kim Krege has no trouble communicating with the ship’s passengers. What a great ambassador for Avery County!
20 years ago: The Jan. 16, 2003, edition of The AJT featured the article entitled, “Surveys conducted due to December ice storm prove that phones rule over power.” Most North Carolina households in the path of December’s ice storm might have been shivering in the dark, but at least most of them could talk to cross-town friends and relatives about it. That’s among the findings of a new survey by Howard W. Oum Institute for Research in Social Science at the University of NC at Chapel Hill and RTI International. Nearly 80 percent of the households in the 36 ice storm counties lost power, survey results showed. About 58 percent lost heat, but only about one out of four of the households reported losing telephone service. Roughly one out of five households went without water. Although only about 55 percent of those were without water, and of those households that did lose water, most (nearly 92 percent) rely on wells for their water supply. Most households that lost one of these services did so for two or more days. The overwhelming majority lost power, a clear majority lost heat and significant percentages of households lost phone service or water access. The survey touched on a variety of topics related to the ice storm, such as perceptions of power companies’ response to the ice storm, its impact on families and work, and how residents coped in its aftermath. Findings on these and other topics will be released after further analysis. UNC’s Odum Institute, founded in 1924, maintains one of the nation’s largest archives of polling and census data and supports social science research at Carolina through statistical and survey consulting, short courses and colloquia, and a state-of the-art computing lab.
